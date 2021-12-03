Saint West Destroys Kim Kardashian's House, Blames It on Christmas 'Elves'

Instagram

"Why is everyone gonna now do stuff and then blame it on the elves?"

The holiday season is officially here -- and it appears that Christmas elves are wreaking havoc on Kim Kardashian's house.

On Friday, the 41-year-old reality star shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story in which she discovered that parts of her home had been destroyed by various arts and crafts supplies, including colorful feathers, pipe cleaners and pompoms. And according to Kim's 5-year-old son, Saint West, the elves are to blame.

The footage began with Kim walking into the "huge mess" in her house and seeing the arts and craft supplies all over the floor. A voice, which was seemingly Saint's, appeared to whisper that "the elves" were the culprits.

"Wait a minute. What is happening?" Kim said as she walked through the house. "The elves made a huge mess, you say?"

"Yeah," Saint told her in the clip, to which Kim replied, "Why is everyone gonna now do stuff and then blame it on the elves?" The SKIMS founder added lying face emojis at the bottom of the video. In response, Saint reiterated that it wasn't his fault, but the elves'.

As Kim and her son continued their walk through the house, they reached the person responsible: an Elf on the Shelf doll. The toy -- which had a blue cast on his right arm -- appeared to have been attached to a fixture on the wall with a binder clip. But not only that, a long piece of tape was attached to binder clip, with the tape appearing to go across the hallway.

"Oh my gosh," Kim exclaimed as she saw the elf on the wall and became more shocked when she reached the kitchen, which featured long strings of tape going between the countertops and more of the arts and crafts mess on the floor. "You know what. This is crazy. This was all the elves?"

Saint said that it was the elves. "Mmhmm, okay," Kim replied, before showing the elf on the wall again. "And it was Saint's elf that did this?" Saint said it was also Chicago's elf. However, Kim pointed out that the elf had "a broken arm," just like Saint, who broke his arm in multiple places back in September.

"You know, these elves were quarantined last year so they're probably just losing it this year," Kim joked, concluding the videos.

And this isn't the first time this week one of Kim and Kanye's kids had a little too much fun with their Elf on the Shelf toys.

Kim posted adorable videos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday of Chicago and her 5-year-old niece, Dream, getting into some Christmas decorations a little early, specifically an Elf on the Shelf. The mother of four caught the two girls in the act -- and they hilariously attempted to explain why they were playing with the elf.

In the footage, Kim showed the elf, who had been decorated with a ballerina tutu and placed on the ground. "Wait what's happening?" she asked Chicago and Dream, who is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter.

"It's sick," Chicago replied and Dream added that the elf "fell down itself like four times." In response, Kim told them, "I feel like you were in some of the decorations and stuff. ... Girls, you really, you can't be touching her."

Dream then put the blame on her cousin North, saying, "No, we wasn't touching her ... North was touching her."

"Girls, I don't think the elf needs to be in the doctor's office like this," the KKW Beauty founder told Chicago and Dream, before hollering for North. "We cannot touch these elves, guys."

Chi and Dream said it was actually "Psalmy" who "touched" the elf, to which Kim replied, "Oh so we're gonna blame everyone else."

North then came into the room and Kim asked what was "going on." North grabbed what appeared to be sugar and sprinkled it on the "sick" elf. "It's magic," North said, instructing her little sister and cousin to "sprinkle" the sugar on the elf. "It's gonna help it live."

Watch it go down in the cute video, below.

