Kim Kardashian Praises Taylor Swift, Won't Say Pete Davidson's Name on Podcast

Kardashian may have finally moved on from her Kanye inspired feud with Taylor Swift

It looks like Kim Kardashian could possibly be moving past her feud with Taylor Swift.

While appearing on an episode of the "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast on Thursday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was asked to name her favorite TSwift song -- and it appears that Kim is a fan of the pop star.

"I really like a lot of her songs," she said. "They're all super cute and catchy. I'd have to look in my phone to get a name."

While her answer was brief, Kim's rather positive response toward Taylor could possibly be interpreted as her having moved on from the two's years-long beef.

If you can recall, the drama between Kim, 41, and Taylor, 32, began back in 2016 over lyrics in Kim's now-estranged husband Kanye West's song, "Famous," in which he rapped: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous."

Taylor claimed she didn't give permission for Kanye to call her a "bitch" in the track, however, Kim posted a video that seemed to contradict that narrative. The clip, which featured a phone call between Taylor and Kanye, showed the two artists discussing the song and Kanye clearly asking for a blessing.

In response, Taylor -- who had already been in a feud with Kanye following the infamous 2009 MTV VMAs moment -- hit back on Instagram at the time, writing, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. One that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."

The Grammy winner continued to speak about -- or allude -- to the drama between her, Kim and Kanye in several interviews that year. While speaking to Elle in March 2019, Taylor referred to when Kim called her a "snake" on social media, saying the "online hate campaign" that followed threw her into the lowest point in her life.

The following year, the feud made headlines again after extended portions of the 2016 phone call between Taylor and Kanye were posted, appearing to show a different account of what transpired from the videos Kim shared online at the time. The new footage showed Kanye discussing a lyric that didn't include the "bitch" line. In fact, Taylor told Kanye that she liked the fact that the song was not "mean" and that he doesn't call her a "bitch."

The "You Gotta Calm" down singer took to social media to say that the leaked video proved she "was telling the truth." Shortly after, Kim shared a series of tweets, in which she called Taylor a liar twice. See Taylor and Kim's full reactions to that footage, here.

However, now, over a year and a half later, Kim says she is a fan of Taylor's music -- and it appears that the beef has perhaps been squashed for good.

Meanwhile, also during the wide-ranging interview on the "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast, Kim was asked to name her favorite "Saturday Night Live" cast member. While the SKIMS founder is apparently dating "SNL" star Pete Davidson, she didn't refer to the comedian by name and remained tight-lipped.

"What a setup, what a setup, Bari," Kim quipped, before adding, "You know who it is."

It all began in late October when the two joined some pals, including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, on a trip to Knott's Berry Farm, just a few weeks after Kim hosted "SNL" and shared a kiss with Pete during a sketch. While at Knott's, Pete and Kim were seen holding hands while riding a rollercoaster together.

A few days later, Pete and Kim went on to grab dinner two nights in a row in NYC. Per TMZ, the two met up for a private dinner at Campania restaurant in Staten Island, where Pete is from. The following night, Kim and Pete went out to dinner with friends at Zero Bond in New York City. According to witnesses, per TMZ, the pair seemed "very comfortable" with one another and were showing off some PDA at both restaurants.