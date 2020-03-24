Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Twitter Trying to Cancel Kim Kardashian After She Says Taylor Swift Is Lying About Leaked Call
View Photos
Getty
Every Star Diagnosed with Coronavirus or Self-Isolating

Kim says she felt compelled to respond after Taylor posted that the clips initially shared were edited and put her, her fans and her family through hell for the past four years.

Kim Kardashian may have said her final word on the four-year-old feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, but clearly the Swifties aren't nearly done talking about it.

The reality star got Taylor's massive fanbase all riled up on Monday night after she posted a lengthy response to Taylor claiming vindication after the full transcript of her infamous phone call with Kanye was released ... you know, the phone call where Taylor never approved him referring to her as "bitch" in his song "Famous."

All the Telling Social Media Posts Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift Liked After Leaked Video

View Story

In fact, they were so fired up, they immediately started trying to cancel Kim on social media, launching the hashtages #KimKardashianIsOver and #KanyeWestIsOver onto Twitter's trending topics. Even deep into the night, the former was trending at number two, only behind a tweet criticizing the president's perceived focus on the economy over public safety.

In other words, while people are willing to acknowledge that there are larger issues going on in the world than reigniting a four-year-old feud, they're still feeling pretty invested. And after Kim's latest comments, they're ready to not only choose their sides, but try to bury their opponent.

Kim even tried to acknowledge that she knows this is petty and unimportant, concluding her thoughts by saying, "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares," and apologizing for boring her fans. Well, clearly someone cares and that someone is Kim Kardashian, the woman who wrote nine tweets to express how much she cares.

Why Swifties Feel Vindicated After New Video of Taylor and Kanye West's 'Famous' Phone Call Leaked

View Story

In those, she calls Taylor a liar twice. First, she says Taylor lied through her publicist by saying Kanye never called to ask permission, saying she leaked clips from their phone call to prove that wrong. According to Taylor's publicist, Kanye's call was not about permission but rather asking Taylor to release the track on her Twitter account.

Well, Taylor's publicist couldn't let that one go, so she jumped on Twitter herself, sharing her "UNEDITED original statement," while also pointing out that "when you take parts out, that's editing."

Second, Kim claims that Taylor lied when she said that Kim edited the original phone call, saying, "I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point." She also said the full release "doesn't change the narrative." But Swifties are arguing that picking clips to release is editing the call, because it inherently creates a narrative, one that was sympathetic to Kanye and Kim.

Taylor's major issue and point of contention with the whole feud was that she claims Kanye never asked or received her permission to refer to her as a "bitch," as her publicist pointed out and which Kim does concede in her thread. She says, however, the issue was never about that -- Taylor certainly thinks it was -- that it was about the existence of the call at all and its general tone.

There's still no word as to who leaked the phone call, though Kim says it was because Taylor lied that she felt compelled to defend her husband, thus releasing those select clips.

Hilary Duff Slams 'Millennial A--holes' For Going Out in Public During Coronavirus Pandemic

View Story

As for what spurred this most recent -- and supposedly final -- outburst, it came in response to Taylor finally addressing the leak herself in a somewhat passive-aggressive way amid the more serious concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about that call (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years) ... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," she posted, linking to Feed America. She followed that up with a second Story pointing to WHO.

You can check out Kim's full rant below, followed by just a hit of Twitter's less-than-supportive takes:

Watch Kim Kardashian Squeeze Into Skin-Tight Latex Outfit for Paris Fashion Week

View Story

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram Kourtney Is 'Daydreaming' of Wyoming While Social Distancing

#KimKardashian#KanyeWest#TaylorSwift
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Twitter Trying to Cancel Kim Kardashian After She Says Taylor Swift Is Lying…

Twitter Trying to Cancel Kim Kardashian After She Says Taylor Swift Is Lying…
Colton Underwood Shares Coronavirus Update with Ryan Seacrest, Staying with…

Colton Underwood Shares Coronavirus Update with Ryan Seacrest, Staying with…
Carole Baskin Slams Tiger King, as Kim K. Praises 'Crazy' Docu-Series

Carole Baskin Slams Tiger King, as Kim K. Praises 'Crazy' Docu-Series
Teigen Tweets Graphic Birth Description After Trump's COVID-19 Test Complaint

Teigen Tweets Graphic Birth Description After Trump's COVID-19 Test Complaint
Kelly Clarkson Resorts to Drastic Measures After Pipes Freeze In Self-Isolation

Kelly Clarkson Resorts to Drastic Measures After Pipes Freeze In Self-Isolation
All the Celebs Doing the #IStayHomeFor Challenge While Social Distancing
View Photos

All the Celebs Doing the #IStayHomeFor Challenge While Social Distancing