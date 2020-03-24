Kim Kardashian may have said her final word on the four-year-old feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, but clearly the Swifties aren't nearly done talking about it.

The reality star got Taylor's massive fanbase all riled up on Monday night after she posted a lengthy response to Taylor claiming vindication after the full transcript of her infamous phone call with Kanye was released ... you know, the phone call where Taylor never approved him referring to her as "bitch" in his song "Famous."

In fact, they were so fired up, they immediately started trying to cancel Kim on social media, launching the hashtages #KimKardashianIsOver and #KanyeWestIsOver onto Twitter's trending topics. Even deep into the night, the former was trending at number two, only behind a tweet criticizing the president's perceived focus on the economy over public safety.

In other words, while people are willing to acknowledge that there are larger issues going on in the world than reigniting a four-year-old feud, they're still feeling pretty invested. And after Kim's latest comments, they're ready to not only choose their sides, but try to bury their opponent.

Kim even tried to acknowledge that she knows this is petty and unimportant, concluding her thoughts by saying, "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares," and apologizing for boring her fans. Well, clearly someone cares and that someone is Kim Kardashian, the woman who wrote nine tweets to express how much she cares.

In those, she calls Taylor a liar twice. First, she says Taylor lied through her publicist by saying Kanye never called to ask permission, saying she leaked clips from their phone call to prove that wrong. According to Taylor's publicist, Kanye's call was not about permission but rather asking Taylor to release the track on her Twitter account.

Well, Taylor's publicist couldn't let that one go, so she jumped on Twitter herself, sharing her "UNEDITED original statement," while also pointing out that "when you take parts out, that's editing."

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

Second, Kim claims that Taylor lied when she said that Kim edited the original phone call, saying, "I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point." She also said the full release "doesn't change the narrative." But Swifties are arguing that picking clips to release is editing the call, because it inherently creates a narrative, one that was sympathetic to Kanye and Kim.

Taylor's major issue and point of contention with the whole feud was that she claims Kanye never asked or received her permission to refer to her as a "bitch," as her publicist pointed out and which Kim does concede in her thread. She says, however, the issue was never about that -- Taylor certainly thinks it was -- that it was about the existence of the call at all and its general tone.

There's still no word as to who leaked the phone call, though Kim says it was because Taylor lied that she felt compelled to defend her husband, thus releasing those select clips.

As for what spurred this most recent -- and supposedly final -- outburst, it came in response to Taylor finally addressing the leak herself in a somewhat passive-aggressive way amid the more serious concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about that call (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years) ... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," she posted, linking to Feed America. She followed that up with a second Story pointing to WHO.

You can check out Kim's full rant below, followed by just a hit of Twitter's less-than-supportive takes:

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”



The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares.



Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

NO AMOUNT OF MENTAL GYMNASTICS CAN EVER CHANGE THAT:



- Putting Taylor’s NAKED figure on a music video is revenge p0rn.



- She did NOT consent to being called a b!tch.



- A man calling a woman a B!TCH will always be wrong and *objectively* misogynistic.#KimKardashianIsOverParty — Taylor Crave (@mainpopgirI) March 24, 2020

i can't believe that the tables have turned and now Kim Kardashian and Kanye were finally exposed as LIARS and we have the receipts to prove it omg😭 #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/HzdmSgy0qR — zack (@blindingrep) March 24, 2020

Kanye has every right to lie and make fun of a woman through a song for cloud and put her naked body wax figure next to him??? what a musical journey kim #KimKardashianIsOverParty https://t.co/dqK23bGj9q — Regina (@reginaswiftie13) March 24, 2020

remember when beyoncé & jay z didn’t go to kim & kanye’s wedding but went to taylor swift’s 25th birthday party? they fucking knew #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/unR6UnkVJC — ⚡️ (@drunkchanyeoI) March 24, 2020

kim claims that taylor keeps bringing up the drama but she posted 2 sentences about it on her instagram story with a donation link and she had a breakdown on twitter because of taylor, playing the victim and lying again. #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/MlEtfN075r — blair ♛ (@snakeputation) March 24, 2020

.@KimKardashian atleast you tried... AGAIN... to get people to go against taylor.



think you kinda did the opposite love, since this is trending: #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/JaDWiCiH0X — sal (@salmanswift) March 24, 2020

ok but can we talk about how kim believes that getting the whole world to bully an innocent woman and revenge porn is a way of defending her husband? she had 4 years to apologize to taylor but she never took the opportunity. #KimKardashianIsOverParty — ❆ (@n13_swift) March 24, 2020

All you need to know about Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s personalities is that while Taylor linked organizations that had nothing to do with her and asked people to donate, Kim told people to buy her stuff so a small percentage of it will go to donations and mostly profit her — Naz ‎ △⃒⃘ (@enchantednaz) March 24, 2020

Taylor didn’t start this, the leaked video did. She told everyone to donate instead of talking about this, maybe you should stop spreading lies and donate instead? #KimKardashianIsOverParty — CHANGES OUT NOW♡ (@BKBieber) March 24, 2020

kimye are the r@ts here



kanye made an entire crowd chant “fuck taylor swift” for no damn reason



kim kardashian is making up lies in an attempt to put taylor through the hell she already went through four years ago



ive never seen a more toxic couple#KimKardashianIsOverParty — katie 🖤 loverfest cali night 2! (@sayamenswift) March 24, 2020

Maybe if your shitbag husband hadn’t of tried to take credit for success he NEVER had a part of in the first place you wouldn’t have to be writing this now. #TaylorToldTheTruth #KanyeWestIsOverParty — Poppy 🇬🇧 (@taylormoments13) March 24, 2020

Everyone @ Kim Kardashian right now pic.twitter.com/DqZbNUjfPY — Amy I CEO of the marty fandom (@SushiRollPhan) March 24, 2020

Instead of saving herself, Kim Kardashian keeps exposing herself omg I can’t 🤣 #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/ynzigbdHyy — ً (@scswitf) March 24, 2020

You know im actually sad for @KimKardashian and @kanyewest , they can’t even just admit that they’re wrong when a second grade kid can. Like if the whole video is out and there r proves everywhere how can you make up other lies? Rats. #KimKardarshianIsOverParty — Lycheet (@lichichen1009) March 24, 2020

"I didn't lie, I just didn't tell the truth." —Kim Kardashian in the midst of a pandemic in 2020, without even having taken note of it or the victims.



#KimKardashianIsOverParty



pic.twitter.com/sCh6CUknOA — rosesdiares_♡ (@rosespark61) March 24, 2020

