Mariah Carey Reveals She 'Reached Out' to Britney Spears During Her 'Horrific' Conservatorship

Getty

Mariah Carey has revealed that she "reached out" to Britney Spears while the pop star was still under her conservatorship.

While speaking to NME, the 52-year-old singer explained why she decided to contact Britney during her conservatorship, which was terminated last month.

When asked if she believes there's an "affinity" between how both she and Britney were treated by the media, their family and the music industry, Mariah said, "I'm not sure it's an affinity. I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific."

"So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: 'Guess what? You're not alone,'" she added.

The Grammy winner shared how another famous artist contacted her when she was having a rough time in the past.

"I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours," Mariah recalled.

"He's an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up -- which it is," she added of Prince, who died in 2016 from an accidental overdose. "You've got to be a giving person. It doesn't matter whether they're my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do."

Back in June, Mariah was one of the many celebrities who voiced their support for Britney after she gave a blistering testimony about her conservatorship. "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong," Mariah tweeted at the time.

On November 12, Britney's 13-year long conservatorship was terminated. She was not required to undergo any further mental evaluation.

"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required," Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny said in court at the time, per PEOPLE. "Therefore, effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears… is hereby terminated."