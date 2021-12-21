Jamie Spears Wants Britney to Pay His Legal Fees -- Her Attorney Calls His Request an 'Abomination'

Instagram

Britney Spears may no longer be under the conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, but the untangling of that legal situation isn't over yet. In the latest development, Jamie has requested that Britney continue to pay his legal fees.

Jamie petitioned the court last week to have Britney's estate pay the lawyers involved in "proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up" her conservatorship," per Variety. His attorney reportedly charges $1,200 per hour.

As part of her conservatorship, Britney was required to pay all of her father's legal bills, as well as her own legal bills in relation to it -- including all of the legal filings and processes she underwent during the years she was trying to get out from under it.

According to the legal petition, "prompt payment" to Jamie's attorneys is required in order to "ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire."

However, considering Britney has accused Jamie of "conservatorship abuse," her attorney was very adamant in responding to the request, calling it an "abomination."

"Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money," said Britney's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart in a statement.

In his filing, Jamie noted that he had only had his daughter's interest at heart since stepping into the role of managing her conservatorship back in 2008. Emphasizing that his role in that capacity was "certified and approved" by the courts throughout his tenure.

"It would be contrary to public policy if Jamie’s years of dedication to protect his daughter ... could subject him to personal bankruptcy and ruin defending baseless claims," Jamie's court filing said, referring to Britney's claims against him.

"No person would ever want to step into the role as conservator if a conservatee could force a conservator to personally pay substantial legal fees defending unfounded allegations," the document continued.

"The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination," countered Rosengart in his statement. "Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."