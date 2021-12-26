2021 Was the Year We Learned Way Too Much About Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Sex Life

Getty

"Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom," exclaimed Jada -- while he opened up about how orgasms would sometimes make him vomit.

After the "entanglement" drama of 2020, it seemed as if there wasn't much more about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith we didn't know.

Boy were we wrong.

2021 was another banner year of TMI from the Smiths, thanks to both Jada's "Red Table Talk" and Will's memoir, "Will."

By December, talk about their private life was so public and frequent, there was even a petition launched on Change.org pleading with the media to stop doing interviews with the couple -- a petition which racked up an impressive 25,000 signatures from fans tired of increasingly crazy headlines.

If you somehow missed some of the hoopla, worry not -- we've got you covered. Keep reading for some of the couple's most head-turning comments of the year.

Things started innocently enough in March, when Niecy Nash and her wife swung by RTT to share their own unique love story. During the visit, Jada opened up about her sexuality and whether she's ever been interested in women.

"It wasn't for me either. I love being amongst women, but I never could connect to women romantically," she said at the time. "It's not to say that it couldn't be, you just never know. I could see [Willow] falling in love with a woman one day."

From there, we actually went a solid six months without either of the Smiths making major headlines for anything related to sex, sexuality or their marriage. But as press started to ramp up on Will's memoir, the flood gates began to open.

In September 2021, Will did an interview with GQ in which he opened up about Jada and the fact she "never believed in conventional marriage."

"Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship," Smith shared about his wife. "So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

In the piece, the author noted that those who watched the couple's "entanglement" episode of Red Table Talk likely felt Jada was the "only one engaging in other sexual relationships" -- and added, "when that was not, Smith delicately explained to me, in fact the case." Smith, however, didn't elaborate on what he did outside of their marriage. And offered up no specifics when the book finally came out.

In November, Jada had Gwyneth Paltrow on RTT, where she spoke with her guest about how important it is to communicate what you're looking for sexually with your partner.

"It's hard," Jada told Paltrow when talking about their 26-year marriage. "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

When those comments started to make headlines, Jada fired off a tweet clarifying: "Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️"

From there, Will really started to take over as he continued to do press tied to his book, including an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Toward the end of the chat, talk eventually turned to the couple's untraditional relationship -- starting with Will praising his other half.

"Those early days were spectacular. Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it's four hours. It's four hours if we exchange a sentence. It's the center of why we've been able to sustain and why we're still together, not choking the life out of each other," he began. "The ability to work through issues, I've never met another person that I connect with in conversation more blissfully and productively than Jada."

Of course, they've had no shortage of issues -- with Oprah bringing up how the two separated following the 40th birthday bash he threw for Jada. On an episode of "Red Table Talk," Will said Jada called the party -- which she didn't even want -- "the most ridiculous display of my ego," causing them to reevaluate their relationship. Winfrey wanted to know how long the two were separated, wondering whether it was "months or years?"

"It's really funny, we didn't ... we never actually like, officially, separated, right?" he replied. "What happened was we realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. And we agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy and then we were going to present ourselves back into the relationship already happy, versus demanding the other person fill our empty cup."

Oprah, of course, wondered whether that meant they could have "other partners," so long as they were "respectful of each other." His answer: "So we talk about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex."

"Even the idea where people are trying to put something on it -- 'Will and Jada -- what they doing with other people?' -- Will and Jada ain't really doing too much of nuthin," Will said with a laugh. "Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we're doing it together in this lifetime no matter what."

When the book itself finally dropped, there were still revelations to be had -- starting with some of Will's sexual escapades before meeting Jada.

Following his first big breakup with a girlfriend who cheated on him very early in his music career, Will wrote that he "desperately [needed] relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse."

He added that he "went full ghetto hyena" by having sex "with so many women" -- and said that his sexcapades were "constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm: It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit."

Thankfully for him, that didn't seem to still be the case when he and Jada started dating.

"The first three or four months were as wild a romantic whirlwind as our bodies could have possibly handled," he wrote. "We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months. I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying."

He added that the two still find "unbridled ecstasy" with conversations that can last up to six hours.

Will also wrote of his extreme jealousy over Jada's friendship with Tupac Shakur in the book -- saying that their connection left him "tortured" at the start of their relationship.

"Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary -- they defined 'ride or die,'" he wrote. "I hated that I wasn't what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that."

Will added that he had "rarely felt more validated" than when Tupuc started to fade from her life as she spent more time with him. "I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him," he added. "The way Jada loved 'Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature."

While there was no mention of "entanglements" or the two experimenting sexually outside their marriage during their break in the book itself, Will wrote that their "time apart had helped us both to discover the power of loving in freedom." He added, "We agreed that we were both imperfect people, doing our best to figure out how to be in this world joyfully ... Jada and I agreed that we would ride together for this lifetime, no matter what."