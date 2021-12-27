Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson -- What Went Down in 2021

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson kicked off 2021 apparently as a happy couple after deciding to get back together in the middle of the pandemic. While things seemed to be on a good path, with the couple reportedly house hunting and considering another baby, their reunion didn't last long. And now we know that, unfortunately, there was a lot secretly going on behind the scenes — including things Khloé seems to not have known herself.

Here's what went down between Khloé and Tristan in 2021…

Khloé & Tristan Consider Using a Surrogate To Have Another Baby

Early in the year, Khloé and Tristan explored their options when it came to expanding their family. After Khloé’s doctor told her it wasn’t a good idea for her to carry another baby, the couple turned to surrogacy.

"A few months ago, Tristan and I made embryos, and during that time I was also told that I would not be smart if I carried my second pregnancy, I would be high risk and to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I have decided that's what we're going to do. I have a surrogate agent who is, you know, sort of filtering through who they think might be the best fit for me and my family," said on a later episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Khloé Celebrates Tristan's 30th Birthday

In March, Khloé helped celebrate Tristan’s 30th birthday with an intimate gathering filled with family and friends. In a birthday tribute on social media, Khloé gushed about Tristan and even admitted she was looking forward to their future together.

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many," Khloé wrote .

Tristan Shoots Down Rumors He Cheated On Khloé With Model Sydney Chase

Things appeared to be going well for Khloé and Tristan until May when model Sydney Chase admitted to allegedly sleeping with Tristan while he was together with Khloé. According to TMZ , Sydney made the claims on the "No Jumper" podcast, adding that she also had salacious texts from the basketball player.

Tristan immediately fought back against the allegations, sending a cease and desist through his lawyer Marty Singer. In the letter, he called Sydney’s statements "malicious defamatory fabrications," adding that "Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts." He went on to accuse Chase of making up quotes from Tristan and even called her a liar.

Khloé Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Tristan's Paternity Accuser

In June, rumors resurfaced surrounding Kimberly Alexander, who previously claimed Tristan was the father of her five-year-old son. While Tristan had already taken a paternity test and filed a libel lawsuit against the woman in 2020, Khloé took things into her own hands after Kimberly allegedly fabricated direct messages from her. In a cease and desist, Khloé’s lawyer Lynda B. Goldman threatened legal action, demanding that Kimberly "immediately stop harassing and defaming" the reality star. She went on to say that any of Kimberly’s further actions could result in "substantial liability" on her part for "defamation and false light invasion of privacy."

Khloé and Tristan Celebrate Father’s Day Together

Despite a turbulent few weeks, Khloé and Tristan put on a united front as they reportedly celebrated Father’s Day with their daughter True. While they didn't share any photos together, Tristan is said to have returned to Los Angeles to be with his children for the special day.

"Tristan is back in L.A. to celebrate Father's Day with Khloé and True. He spent a lot of time away from L.A. during the [basketball] season. Khloé is happy to have him back," a source told People .

Khloé and Tristan Call It Quits Again

Unfortunately, the couple's happiness was short-lived as reports surfaced that Khloé and Tristan decided to split up shortly following Father's Day. It's unclearl exactly when the duo called it quits, with some outlets reporting that the couple had actually gone their separate ways a few weeks before Tristan returned home for the holiday. Although they broke up, sources said that things were amicable between the former couple.

"They’re getting along. There is no drama…Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting," they told Page Six .

Tristan Posts Birthday Tribute For Khloé

Despite the split, Tristan still reached out on Khloé’s birthday, June 27, to post a tribute on social media. In addition to sharing photos of the former couple, he also wrote an affectionate message, thanking Khloé for her love and commitment to their family.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day," Tristan wrote .

Khloé and Tristan Appear To Be Amicable Co-Parents

By August, things appeared to be smooth sailing for the duo, as they worked together to co-parent their little girl. While there were definitely no plans to get back together, their relationship as parents appeared to be going strong.

"Khloé and Tristan are not back together. They get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now," a source told People .

In October, Khloé even left a comment on Tristan’s Instagram post which featured their daughter True standing alongside Tristan’s son Prince. "They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!" Khloé wrote in the comment section.

Tristan Sued for Child Support

On December 3, reports alleged that Tristan was about to become a father for the third time. News broke after Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit, suing Tristan for child support as well as for reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.