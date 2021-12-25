Annual Kardashian Christmas Card Missing Most of the Kardashians -- Plus, Kris Drops 'Jingle Bells' Single?!

Getty

See who missed out this year as you listen to a surprise Christmas collaboration by Kris Jenner, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (on bells!).

It's an annual tradition that's seen a lot of interruptions in recent years. Even as the Kardashian family has grown with its youngest generation, the global COVID-19 pandemic has made it all but impossible to get everyone together for the annual family Christmas card.

Nevertheless, the Kardashians persisted, uniting as many of them as they could -- which wasn't many -- for the 2021 edition. In fact, only three adult Kardashians were available to represent the sprawling brood.

Kim, Khloe and Kris donned their gayest apparel and biggest smiles to try and corral rambunctious little ones long enough to get a few good shots. Luckily, they also shared some of the chaos as the kids ran around and had fun with the whole thing.

Those little ones were North, Chicago, Saint, True, Psalm and Dream. Missing altogether were Kourtney and her kids, Kylie and Stormi, Kendall, Rob, Kanye, Tristan, Corey, Travis -- hell, we'll throw Scott in there, too ... because he wasn't there, either.

It also looks as if the ladies spread the love, sharing some of the same photos in their gallery shares to Instagram, but a lot of unique ones to them. Khloe had a few pictures of just her and her kids that she shared, while Kim did the same on her feed.

That just means it's probably worth your time to scroll through all the below galleries to take in the whole Kardashian Christmas card experience for 2021 -- with hopes that things can return back to normal (or closer) by the time we're ready to say goodbye to 2022.

There was also a possible new tradition in the Kardashian family, now that they've added another musician to their ranks. Or at least we're speculating that's why this happened, becuase Travis Barker is listed among the credits for Kris Jenner's "Jingle Bells," featuring Kourtney on bells!

Seriously, it's streaming now. You can decide for yourself if the music industry should be afraid or ready to embrace the next superstar family band. If nothing else, you've got the soundtrack to your scrolling experience as you check out the family's Christmas card.

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.