Britney Spears Just Had First Glass of Red Wine in '13 Years'

Instagram

The pop star is "indulging" following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears is continuing to open up about how her daily life has changed since the end of her conservatorship.

The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she recently had her first glass of red wine in "13 years."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In her post, Britney, 40, brought up a video she posted a day prior -- above -- in which she danced to Madonna's song, "Nobody's Perfect."

"I'm sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️... I see it ...," she began in the caption of the post, which featured a photo of a field of flowers. "It's like I'm not trying as much like I'm INDULGING 😂 ..... well thats exactly what her music does to me 🤪 !!!"

"I mean I had my first glass of red wine 🍷 last weekend !!!" Britney continued. "I've waited 13 years ... that's long enough !!!"

"The sarcasm of me me me ... my family taught me well by their actions ... to be selfish and love thyself ... play on 🌹🌹🌹!!!," she added.

The "Baby One More Time" singer went on to react to "hateful" social media users, who shared rather unkind comments on her clip dancing to Madonna.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"In a world where we all have the right to speak ... drive ... buy alcohol ... party ... have cash ...... I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses ... and dancing a touch slower !!!" Britney said. "I mean what was I thinking 😂?? Nobody's perfect !!! Pss... Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful 😒."

Many fans voiced their support for Britney, expressing their love for the "Toxic" singer, while also urging her to ignore the haters.

"Girl, PLEASE KEEP DOING YOU. you living your life freely, day by day, is absolutely beautiful and inspiring," wrote actress Stephanie Beatriz. "Anyone who can't see that well… I have compassion for them. Because you absolutely 100% deserve every single happiness, however those happy moments manifest."

Singer Willie Gomez commented, "SOOO MANY PEOPLE LOVE YOU❤️‍🔥. Those haters don't deserve you! Xxx."

"We fricken love you BRITNEY! Screw the haters and that includes your fam. ❤️❤️❤️proud of you and keep doing you, always will support you!," a fan wrote, while another user commented, "Hey, we love you. Drink your wine, dance to music, indulge and live. You deserve that and more."

This comes nearly two months after Britney's 13-year long conservatorship was terminated in November. She was not required to undergo any further mental evaluation.

"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required," Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny said in court at the time, per PEOPLE. "Therefore, effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears… is hereby terminated."

At the time, the "Piece of Me" singer revealed on Instagram that she enjoyed her "first glass of champagne" in "13 years" to commemorate the end of her conservatorship.

"What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!!" she wrote. "I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!!"