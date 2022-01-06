Jersey Shore's Pauly D on His 'Perfect Match' with Girlfriend Nikki Hall (Exclusive)

Instagram

The DJ opens up about hitting the road with his other half, while his costars spill on introducing new loves to the rest of the cast.

Pauly D and Nikki Hall's love is on the move!

After dating for about two years, the couple -- who first met on Season 1 of Pauly and Vinny Guadagnino's dating show, "Double Shot at Love" -- have taken things to the next level. No, there's not a ring on her finger just yet, but the duo have moved on from quarantining together to celebrating their relationship out in the real world, with Nikki joining him on the road as Pauly tours with his DJing gigs.

"It's really dope to be back. It's really cool to have somebody to share that with," Pauly told TooFab ahead of the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 5 premiere. "I always talked about it with her, 'Touring I did this, touring I did that.' Now I actually get to show her, so it's really cool."

He went on to say that while "some people aren't built" for all the travel that comes with his job, Nikki, thankfully, is.

"She can handle it very well and we're on the go, she enjoys it just as much as I do," he added. "She loves to dance, I love the music, it's like a perfect match."

TooFab spoke with Pauly alongside costars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, asking the DJ whether the two of them were giving him any pressure about taking the next step in their relationship.

"No pressure, I'm just happy they get along so well," he shared. "They welcomed her into the family with open arms and I really appreciate that. They get along, that relationship, I love seeing them interact."

Pauly joked that "there are some horror stories" when it comes to introducing new significant others to the tight-knit crew. "It's a scary thing," he added, "it's like actually meeting the family."

"It's worse than introducing them to the parents!" Snooki chimed in. "It's terrifying, because you're bringing someone that you truly care about to your brothers and sisters who are bulldogs, or they could be labradors. You don't know. It's scary."

Added Jenni: "And, on camera. How terrifying is that?!"