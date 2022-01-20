Pete Davidsons Explains Allure, He's a 'Diamond in the Trash' --Plus, NBC Responds to Missed SNL Rehearsals Rumors

Getty

A recent media report suggested that Davidson was missing rehearsals amid his ongoing relationship with Kim Kardashian, and become a "total diva" with the rest of the cast.

Is Pete Davidson doing his job fully and to the best of his abilities? Well, you can judge his on-screen performance for yourself each week on "Saturday Night Live" as comedy is subjective, but we're referring more to his behind-the-scene responsibilities.

A recent media report suggested that as his romance with Kim Kardashian has been ramping up in intensity, the "SNL" vet has been shirking at least some of those duties, and in particular skipping out on the show's rehearsal schedule.

On top of that, the outlet further claimed that Davidson was becoming a "total diva," which was leading to some resentment from the rest of the cast as he'd purportedly missed a few days of rehearsal and still appeared in this week's episode.

On Thursday, though, after the story had begun to gain more and more traction across social media, the network itself deigned to respond with a statement received by several media outlets, including Us Weekly.

"No rehearsals have been missed," the network said. "It's not true." Short, sweet and direct. Pete Davidson is doing his job.

The initial report came in response to Davidson and Kardashian being spotted together during a dinner date in Los Angeles on Tuesday during this past week's preparation for the first show of 2022, hosted by Ariana DeBose. Rehearsals take place in New York where the show is taped and broadcast.

However, Davidson and Kardashian have been frequently spotted in both locales, suggesting that they're just hitting the runway a lot to spend time with one another while their work schedules keep them a literal country apart in distance.

Davidson has become the breakout star of "SNL," and not even because of what he does on the show. The media and public have become absolutely fascinated with Davidson's personal life, and particularly with all of the celebrity beauties he's been romantically linked with.

Some of this is because he's been tied to some of the biggest names in entertainment -- like Kardashan -- and some of it is more cruel in nature, with a lot of commentary (including from Davidson himself during standup shows and on "SNL's" "Weekend Update") about how he's able to land such beauty.

Davidson has been romantically linked or rumored to be with Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Carly Aquilio, Cazzie David, and Phoeby Dynevor. He was famously engaged to Ariana Grande for a brief period of time, which is when people really started scrutinizing his love life.

The comedian addressed this very topic earlier this week during a standup set on Tuesday at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center. "There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me," Davidson told the crowd, per Us Weekly. "I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview."

The best he could come up with was to evoke an image of those discount DVD bins you see at department stores and how every once in a while you'll actually find a pretty great movie in there.