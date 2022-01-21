Hollywood Pays Tribute to Rocker Meat Loaf, Dead at 74

Getty

One of the most unorthodox and impressive rock vocalists of all time, Meat Loaf is most famous for his breakout 1997 album "Bat Out of Hell" and its 1993 follow-up "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell."

Hollywood was stunned overnight on Thursday as the tragic news broke that Meat Loaf, one of rock-and-roll's biggest voices, was dead. He was 74.

The news came via a statement released to the singer's official Facebook page during the overnight hours early Friday morning, letting his fans know that he was with family before he passed on Thursday evening.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," the statement read. "Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

No cause of death was released, but TMZ reports that the singer was "seriously ill with Covid." He was scheduled to attend a business dinner earlier in the week for the show he was developing based on "I'd Do Anything for Love," but had to cancel.

The statement went on to tout some of his impressive achievements, such as the monumental breakthrough success of his 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell," which is still one of the Top 10 best-selling albums of all time."

His 1993 follow-up, "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell," would deliver the singer his first number one hit in "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," as well as a Grammy. In total, he sold over 100 million records, and appeared in over 65 movies.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement continued. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

Even as the news broke in the wee hours of the morning, several of Meat Loaf's rocker friends and celebrity admirers began to pay tribute to his legacy and career.

Adam Lambert called him "a gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever," emphasizing that he was also "kind." Cher shared her condolences with his friends and family and recalled how much "fun" it was performing and recording their 1981 duet "Dead Ringer for Love."

Boy George offered up a hilariously random memory with the singer, tweeting that Meat Loaf "once turned me upside down in a Chinese restaurant." Piers Morgan described him as "wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious" in his tribute.

This post will be updated with more tributes as they come in.

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022 @cher

A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022 @adamlambert

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022 @BoyGeorge

… he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful … — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022 @stephenfry