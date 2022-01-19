Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Dead at 73: Fashion World and Hollywood Pay Tribute

Getty

From Anna Wintour to Paris Hilton, see how stars are mourning the death of the fashion trailblazer.

The fashion world, Hollywood and beyond are paying tribute to André Leon Talley, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 73.

According to TMZ, the fashion icon and former Vogue creative director died at a hospital in White Plains, NY on Tuesday, but it's unknown what he was battling in the hospital.

Following the news, designers and fellow members of the fashion industry, as well as celebrities, took to social media to mourn the death of Talley and honored him with touching tributes.

Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, with whom Talley worked alongside for decades, shared a lengthy statement, which was published on the magazine's website on Wednesday.

"The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André’s, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly -- no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him," Wintour said. "Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails were a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to."

"Yet it's the loss of André as my colleague and friend that I think of now; it's immeasurable," she added. "He was magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny -- mercurial, too. Like many decades-long relationships, there were complicated moments, but all I want to remember today, all I care about, is the brilliant and compassionate man who was a generous and loving friend to me and to my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss so much."

"Good bye darling André ❤️🙏… no one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was more soulful and grander than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyful now ❤️🙏," von Furstenberg wrote. "I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I will miss your loud screams and your loyal friendship…I love you soooo much ❤️🙏."

Jacobs said, "I am in shock. You championed me and you have been my friend since my beginning. Our chats, the moments we shared….oh my friend. You and your passions were larger than life. I love you and I will miss you dear André. Rest In Peace."

Posen -- who said he was "heartbroken" by the news -- wrote, "What a loss,

Thank you for the Wisdom, the Support over many years of friendship. Andre's belief in my work meant so much to Me. He was my fashion angel deeply loved by generations at the ZP studio and my family for 20 plus year. #ALT Legend, trailblazer

A King. . ♥️👑🕊🖤 going to miss you terribly."

Meanwhile, hotel heiress and reality star Paris Hilton tweeted, "You brought so much vibrancy and personality to the fashion world and there will never be someone like you! You are a pioneering fashion legend forever, Rest In Peace."

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg also took to Twitter, writing, "…Just in time for the front line at fashion week in Heaven, Mrs Vreeland,Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld ..and now Andre Leon Talley. R.I.P. Unforgettable in every way…"

Actress Milla Jovovich shared a sweet photo of herself and Talley on Instagram, calling the late fashion legend an "incredible artist" and "one of the most genuinely wonderful humans" she's ever met.

"I can't believe what a force of nature has left us today," she captioned the post. "Andre Leon Talley was such an incredible artist, but he was also one of the most genuinely wonderful humans I've ever met. Always there with the most beautiful smile and open arms, he was so sweet and kind, always so gracious and I imagine the term 'fierce' was coined after meeting him. I feel so lucky to have been embraced in his warm glow so many times in my career, because good people are few and far between in this business and you’re much more likely to meet a scowl when going places than his ever present, all encompassing loveliness. I send you so much love Andre. It was an honor and a privilege.❤️"

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a touching tribute to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Our paths first crossed in my publicist days. I was in awe. We spent quality time together then. He was wise and kind to me. Years later, he came to a 'Queen Sugar' season launch party and people were shocked when he walked in. He came to support and to cheer me on after all the years that had passed. He was lavish and loving. I'll remember him fondly. Rest in beauty, Sir."

See how more stars are honoring Talley in the tributes, below.

So sad to hear the news about @OfficialALT 😢 You brought so much vibrancy and personality to the fashion world and there will never be someone like you! You are a pioneering fashion legend forever, Rest In Peace 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/8D1SrLQund — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 19, 2022 @ParisHilton

…Just in time for the front line at fashion week in Heaven, Mrs Vreeland,Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld ..and now Andre Leon Talley.

R.I.P.

Unforgettable in every way… — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 19, 2022 @WhoopiGoldberg

Oh Andre! Heaven is going to be too fabulous now. Sir! You blessed us with your charm, wit, and taste for the exceptional. You'll shine so brightly from the heavens that we'll know what true stardom looks like. We'll gaze up at you always. In awe. And with gratitude. pic.twitter.com/7lLyUkSp2n — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 19, 2022 @kerrywashington

Just riffing here about Andre… he was an incredible person who lived an incredible, groundbreaking life. Highly recommend his book THE CHIFFON TRENCHES https://t.co/WZlVMbK2yb — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 19, 2022 @Andy

I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 19, 2022 @octaviaspencer

Devastating news. I adored André Leon Talley. Rest In Peace Legend. https://t.co/zLnyO3jA1q — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) January 19, 2022 @sunny

I’m sorry to say the extraordinary #AndreLeonTalley has died. He was such a force, & believed in the magic of Fashion & its illusions with all his being. His life was a saga of great highs, great lows, the dramatic, the ridiculous, and the endless pursuit of beauty. Love & RIP. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 19, 2022 @BetteMidler

As a Vogue intern in college, he gave me my first break, and I’ll never forget his kindness and encouragement. I’m saddened to hear of his passing and send love and best wishes to all of us who will miss him 🕊 — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) January 19, 2022 @DerekBlasberg

An unapologetic force within fashion, the world became a little less fabulous today 😔💔🙈 Rest in fabulousness André Leon Talley 🙏😘 — Olivia Palermo (@OliviaPalermo) January 19, 2022 @OliviaPalermo

Rest In Peace Andre Leon Talley 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LORHIHn784 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 19, 2022 @davidalangrier

Rest In Peace Andre Leon Talley 🕊 pic.twitter.com/uRdQRHmpS1 — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) January 19, 2022 @Deborah_Cox