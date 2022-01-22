Stars Offer Regina King Support After Her Son Ian Dies By Suicide

Getty

"My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to Regina King and her family."

Celebrities are sending love and support to Regina King after the tragic loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr.

On Friday evening, it was reported that Ian, Regina's only child, took his own life on Wednesday, which marked his 26th birthday. Regina, 51, shared Ian with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

Regina released a statement, mourning the death of her son. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," she said. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

In the wake of the heartbreaking news of Ian's passing, stars took to social media to rally behind Regina and offer their condolences.

Octavia Spencer posted a tribute on Instagram, sharing a photo of Regina and Ian. "Sending prayers and condolences to @iamreginaking and her family in their time of loss!," she captioned the post. "Lift them up y'all!!!"

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, Cynthia Bailey, also posted an image of Regina and Ian on Instagram. "HEARTBREAKING. Sending my sincerest and deepest condolences to Regina King and her family," Bailey wrote. "My prayers are with you."

"The Real" host Loni Love tweeted, "Love you Regina King …," before sharing a photo of herself and Ian in another post. Alongside the shot, she wrote, "I met Ian at @sherriesheperd's birthday bash.. he catered the event. Cooked and served all the food and it was delicious!!!! Such a sweet and talented young man… Rest In Peace."

Regina's "If Beale Street Could Talk" co-star, Aunjanue Ellis, wrote on Twitter, "My heart aches. It aches for Regina. My grandmother and the sisters of the church would come and sit. Let's sit with Regina wherever we are."

"PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family. Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time," rapper Missy Elliott tweeted, while musician Kid Cudi wrote, "My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them."

Similarly, Josh Gad tweeted, "My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to Regina King and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light."

Love you Regina King … 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 22, 2022 @LoniLove

I met Ian at @sherrieshepherd’s birthday bash.. he catered the event. Cooked and served all the food and it was delicious!!!! Such a sweet and talented young man… Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/XcE9vPZkDq — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 22, 2022 @LoniLove

My heart aches. It aches for Regina. My grandmother and the sisters of the church would come and sit. Let’s sit with Regina wherever we are. — Aunjanue Ellis (@aunjanuejlt) January 22, 2022 @aunjanuejlt

PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 @MissyElliott

My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) January 22, 2022 @KidCudi

My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to @ReginaKing and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 22, 2022 @joshgad

I am absolutely heartbroken for @ReginaKing. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 22, 2022 @MarleeMatlin

My heart breaks for you @ReginaKing Ian was sweet & kind https://t.co/nwRaPvmla3 — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) January 22, 2022 @GarcelleB

Dearest @ReginaKing - Sending you and your family all the love and peace that’s possible…I am so very sorry for your loss. 🙏🏾 — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 22, 2022 @theebillyporter

Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022 @RoArquette

Praying for Regina King. She needs all the grace and light that can flow her way right now. 🙏🏾 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 22, 2022 @BerniceKing

Love to Regina King and family. 💔💔💔 — Arian Moayed (@ArianMoayed) January 22, 2022 @ArianMoayed

I’m holding @ReginaKing, her family and all who loved this young King in my heart. I pray for your peace. 🙏🏽♥️😔 https://t.co/FNqpjpWwnb — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) January 22, 2022 @wcruz73

Praying hard. For a heavy heart can still be full of faith. Sending love, resilience, and peace to a woman already made of it. Deepest condolences for the loss of your son. We love you @ReginaKing 🕊 — Ebony Obsidian (@EObsidian) January 22, 2022 @EObsidian

Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 @jemelehill

There is so much going on and it’s making my brain explode. Sending all of my energy and love to Regina King and her family today. — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 22, 2022 @TherealCANDIACE

Prayers …and my deepest and sincere condolences to Regina King and her family.

Rest in Heavenly Peace, Ian Alexander Jr. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/2jK1qEMRSR — Jill Marie Jones (@MsJillMJones) January 22, 2022 @MsJillMJones

Deeply saddened to hear about Regina’s son.💔

Thinking of you and sending love…. — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) January 22, 2022 @Deborah_Cox

Sending all the love and light to @ReginaKing and her family. https://t.co/JASyJ6zmN9 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) January 22, 2022 @DrIbram

Prayers and Love to Regina King and her Family ❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 22, 2022 @TitusONeilWWE

My heart aches for Regina. Keeping her and her family in prayer during this devastating time of unimaginable grief and incalculable loss. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 22, 2022 @natasharothwell