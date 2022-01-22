Stars Offer Regina King Support After Her Son Ian Dies By Suicide

"My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to Regina King and her family."

Celebrities are sending love and support to Regina King after the tragic loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr.

On Friday evening, it was reported that Ian, Regina's only child, took his own life on Wednesday, which marked his 26th birthday. Regina, 51, shared Ian with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

Regina released a statement, mourning the death of her son. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," she said. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

In the wake of the heartbreaking news of Ian's passing, stars took to social media to rally behind Regina and offer their condolences.

Octavia Spencer posted a tribute on Instagram, sharing a photo of Regina and Ian. "Sending prayers and condolences to @iamreginaking and her family in their time of loss!," she captioned the post. "Lift them up y'all!!!"

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, Cynthia Bailey, also posted an image of Regina and Ian on Instagram. "HEARTBREAKING. Sending my sincerest and deepest condolences to Regina King and her family," Bailey wrote. "My prayers are with you."

"The Real" host Loni Love tweeted, "Love you Regina King …," before sharing a photo of herself and Ian in another post. Alongside the shot, she wrote, "I met Ian at @sherriesheperd's birthday bash.. he catered the event. Cooked and served all the food and it was delicious!!!! Such a sweet and talented young man… Rest In Peace."

Regina's "If Beale Street Could Talk" co-star, Aunjanue Ellis, wrote on Twitter, "My heart aches. It aches for Regina. My grandmother and the sisters of the church would come and sit. Let's sit with Regina wherever we are."

"PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family. Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time," rapper Missy Elliott tweeted, while musician Kid Cudi wrote, "My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them."

Similarly, Josh Gad tweeted, "My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to Regina King and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light."

See how more stars are offering King support in the social media posts, below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

