Legendary Comedian Louie Anderson Dead at 68 After Cancer Battle, Hollywood Pays Tribute

Getty

Hollywood is mourning the death of legendary comedian Louie Anderson, who died at the age of 68 on Friday following a battle with blood cancer.

The "Baskets" star's death came just a few days after his rep told TMZ that he was battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma -- a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma -- and was being treated in a hospital in Las Vegas. However, it's unknown when Anderson was diagnosed with the aggressive form of cancer.

The comic, author, stage and screen actor and game show host's career spanned over three decades, beginning in the 1980s when he made his network debut on "The Tonight Show" in 1984.

In addition to his iconic stand-up career, which included several solo specials, Anderson had a slew of acting credits, in both television and film. He starred in movies, such as 1998's "Coming to America" and the 2021 sequel, and TV shows like his animated series, "Life with Louie," his short-lived sitcom, "The Louie Show," and the FX comedy, "Baskets," which earned him the 2016 Emmy for his role of Christine Baskets.

Meanwhile, Anderson was also the host of "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002. He was also a best-selling author, writing books such as 1989's "Dear Dad -- Letters from an Adult Child," 1993's" "Good­bye Jumbo…Hello Cruel World" and "Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too," which was released in 2018.

The beloved comedian -- who was one of 11 children -- is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

Following the news of Anderson's passing, Hollywood and beyond took to social media to pay tribute to the icon.

Taking to Twitter, fellow comedian Gilbert Gottfried shared a photo of himself, Anderson as well as the late Bob Saget, who passed away earlier this month. "This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson," he wrote. "Both good friends that will be missed."

Similarly, Henry Winkler also tweeted, writing, "Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye."

Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin called Anderson, "A singular comic. No one in comedy did what he did."

Actress Viola Davis tweeted, "RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Keep 'em laughing in Heaven," while Emily Osment wrote, "RIP Louie Anderson. I spent so many hours listening to you on road trips and on sad days when I needed to laugh. I hope you're eating pickled eggs somewhere pretty, I’m grateful to always have your humor a few clicks away."

Check out how stars are honoring Anderson in the tweets, below. TooFab will be updating this post as celebrities share more tributes.

Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022 @hwinkler4real

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022 @RealGilbert

A singular comic. No one in comedy did what he did. 💔 pic.twitter.com/k9YPFP78gi — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 21, 2022 @kathygriffin

RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Keep 'em laughing in Heaven ❤️https://t.co/c9tEjNOOwg — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 21, 2022 @violadavis

RIP Louie Anderson. I spent so many hours listening to you on road trips and on sad days when I needed to laugh. I hope you’re eating pickled eggs somewhere pretty, I’m grateful to always have your humor a few clicks away. — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) January 21, 2022 @EmilyOsment

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Louie Anderson has sadly passed away, at the age of 68. The Television Academy sends its condolences to his loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/1Ad6bTZgCG — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 21, 2022 @TelevisionAcad

Already faced the Reaper 4 years ago. Made me drop a buncha weight, switch to plant-based foods, and add daily exercise. I’m not shaking in my jorts today because I’m *always* worried my heart’ll attack me again.

RIP to both Meatloaf & Louie Anderson. Their art made life better. https://t.co/6YYDKw51PO pic.twitter.com/BGA8DGhtHe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 21, 2022 @ThatKevinSmith

Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin' right about now. Everybody gets the light. You'll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million. Also pictured, the very much alive @kathleenmadigan, who has promised not to die this year. https://t.co/YkW4BSel38 pic.twitter.com/BlkHv5wuLl — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 21, 2022 @MrGeorgeWallace

Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson. I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022 @MJMcKean

Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and would put me and a couple of other comics he loved up in a hotel in Vegas and pay us to open for him when we needed money. What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/G0J32twR0A — Travon Free (@Travon) January 21, 2022 @Travon