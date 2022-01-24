Meat Loaf's Wife Deborah Aday Reflects On Their Love Story, Daughter Also Pays Tribute

Getty

Meat Loaf's wife, Deborah Aday, fondly recalled memories from their love story after his death on January 20.

The Grammy award winning artist passed away surrounded by Aday, his two daughters Amanda and Pearl, as well as close friends. He was 74.

In an interview with People Magazine, Deborah spoke about the gratitude she felt for the "outpouring of love" she's received and shared how much the late rocker had meant to her as a life partner.

"The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching. I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words," she began her statement. "I've always called him by his given name because I didn't see him as 'Meat.' I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world."

She continued, "He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world. As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband."

The couple tied the knot back in 2007 and had been married for almost 15-years before his death, "For me, it was always about him. From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn't a day that went by that we didn't tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn't hug each other."

"Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed, and how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other," Aday recalled. "Michael was a hugger–such a physically affectionate and kind man, and I'm grateful that he brought out those traits in me."

"Our life together was an adventure. He was my best friend, my confidant, my lover and I miss him terribly already. As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael," Deborah concluded her emotional message.

His daughter Amanda also spoke to the publication to reflect on her time with her father and the moments they shared before his death.

Amanda described her father as a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve" throughout his life. "So, he would tell you, 'F—k you, I love you." After news came that his health was rapidly declining, the 41-year-old and her sister Pearl rushed to Nashville to be by their father’s bedside.

"As soon as we could, we just went to his bedside at the hospital and just sat with him and held his hand," Amanda added that she was "very thankful" that both she and her sister had a chance to see their father one last time before his passing.