Olivia Munn Reveals AAPI Webinar She Hosted Was 'Targeted' By Racist Attack

Getty

AAPI stars -- including Mindy Kaling, Carrie Ann Inaba and Crystal Kung Minkoff -- voiced their support for Munn in the comments section of her post.

Olivia Munn is opening up about experiencing a racist attack firsthand.

On Monday, the actress shared a message on Instagram in which she revealed that a virtual Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) event she hosted was "subjected to a hate crime in real time," and detailed the "horrific" cyber attack.

"Today while hosting a gathering of AAPI women and allies in a conversation about how to stop anti-Asian hate, we were targeted by a zoom bombing of horrific, violent, racially charged images and audio," began Munn, whose mother is Chinese and from Vietnam.

"While it momentarily disrupted our event, we later resumed because these malicious acts will not stop the conversation," she continued.

"We were communing to celebrate, elevate and protect the AAPI community and we were subjected to a hate crime in real time," she added, describing the hate crime as a "cowardly and unconscionable act."

The "Newsroom" star then stressed: "But to be clear, the conversation WILL go on."

Munn went on to tag the other creators who were in the event, writing, "I stand with @cocokind, @tower28beauty, @priscilla.tsai, @amyliu47, @schoimorrow, and @napawf and I'm proud to be AAPI."

The "Predator" star then concluded, "Cheap tactics like these won't stop our quest for equality, equity and to stop Asian hate. In solidarity, Olivia Munn."

Several AAPI celebrities took to the comments section of Munn's post to voice their support.

"Proud of you. 🙌🏾," wrote actress and writer Mindy Kaling, while "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Crystal Kung Minkoff said, "We will continue to fight."

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba added, "I'm sorry this happened. It's not okay. I’m so tired of people treating Asian women as if we are 'less than'. We are strong women. I stand with you as a proud AAPI, mixed race woman."

Actress Ally Maki also chimed in writing, "Thank you for leading with such bravery and strength ❤️ love you sister always standing together." CNN journalist Lisa Ling added, "I'm sorry sis. F them."

In addition to her statement, Munn shared statistics about AAPI women being affected by anti-Asian hate, as well as resources as for how people can take action.

The "Magic Mike" star also took to her Instagram Story, sharing a message for the creators who were in the webinar. "To our creators who joined the event, we are so sorry to have gone through this traumatic experience together," she wrote. "We are here for you, as you are here for us."

In recent years, Munn has been vocal about the frightening increase in anti-Asian hate crimes, which have occurred in conjunction with the coronavirus pandemic, with many experts laying much of the responsibility for stoking the flames of racism and violence on Donald Trump and his former administration.

Back in February 2021, Munn took to Instagram to demand outrage over the dramatic increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.

"Over the past few days, I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes," she wrote at the time. "The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside."

Citing evidenced reports that the current spike has come since Covid, Munn said that the Asian-American community has been asking for help, for increased mainstream media coverage -- even just outrage for them.

She then detailed four of the most recent attacks at the time, including a 91-year-old man assaulted in Oakland, an 84-year-old woman murdered in San Francisco, a 64-year-old woman assaulted in San Jose, and a 61-year-old man who was slashed in the face in Manhattan.