Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Believes Her Talent's Been Overlooked 'Because I Got Naked'

HBO

Sweeney says she's never felt "pushed" into nude scenes on the HBO series, whose creator has cut them when she felt they weren't "necessary."

Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to showing skin on screen -- and praised the atmosphere on HBO's "Euphoria" for making her comfortable to do so.

During an interview with The Independent, the 24-year-old actress opened up about the collaborative set and how she's able to have an open dialogue with series creator and director Sam Levinson when it comes to nudity.

"There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, 'I don't really think that's necessary here,'" she said. "He was like, 'OK, we don't need it.'"

She added that Levinson was always open to her requests involving nudity, which made her feel safe while filming the intimate scenes. "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show," Sweeney explained. "When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."

Although the actress noted "Euphoria" has an intimacy coordinator on set who helps advocate for actors when filming racy rated scenes, not all of her experiences with on-screen nudity have been pleasant throughout her career.

"I've had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting," she confessed. "I didn't feel comfortable with my castmate or the crew, and I just didn't feel like my character would be doing it."

At the time, Sydney admitted that she felt like she wasn't able to "speak up" about her concerns.

Although she's okay with nudity on screen, the actress spoke out about the double standards in the entertainment industry when it comes to nudity -- and how she believes it's distracted the public from taking her seriously as an actress.

"I'm very proud of my work in "Euphoria.' I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked," Sweeney stated. "I do 'The White Lotus' and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They're going, 'Oh my God, what's she doing next?' I was like, 'Did you not see that in 'Euphoria'? Did you not see that in 'The Handmaid's Tale'?'"

This is something that has bothered me for a while," she confessed, before addressing the "stigma" against actresses who get naked.

"When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it's completely different," Sweeney concluded.

Hopefully Sweeney finds some solace in the fact that her performance on the most recent episode of "Euphoria" has been the talk of Twitter all week.