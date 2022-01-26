Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Reportedly Engaged as She Flashes Massive Ring

Getty

The two are already parents to a 9-month-old son.

Macaulay Culkin put a ring on it!

The "Home Alone" actor and "Suite Life" star Brenda Song are engaged, according to PEOPLE. While the two have yet to confirm the news themselves officially, Song's accessories seemed to do it for her after she was spotted out on Monday, January 26 with a giant ring on that finger. Hit the PEOPLE link to see the sparkler.

The news comes 9 months after the two welcomed a baby boy, son Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021. The baby weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces and, in a statement to Esquire at the time, the couple said they were "overjoyed" by the arrival.

The baby, their first, is named in honor of Culkin's late sister Dakota, who died in 2008 after being struck by a car.

The two revealed they were thinking about kids while speaking with Esquire last year.

"We're figuring it out, making the timing work," Culkin said at the time, before Song praised her other half.

"People don't realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is," she said. "Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack."

"He knows who he is, and he's 100 percent okay with that," she added. "And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality."

The two have been dating since they met on the set of "Changeland" in Thailand, which began production in 2017 and was released in 2019.