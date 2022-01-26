Martha Stewart Reacts to Ina Garten's Covid Coping Technique to Drink Large Cosmos

Getty

"To me that's not charming."

Martha Stewart has reacted to Ina Garten's pandemic coping technique of drinking giant cosmopolitan cocktails.

During an interview with People Magazine, the homemaking mogul weighed in on Garten's previous comments on Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post that asked followers any habits they've adopted to improve their daily lives.

"Let's talk about habits!" the 45-year-old actress began her caption. "Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I'm working towards:

Start the day with a big glass of water Get 10 minutes of outdoor light. [Stanford neuroscience professor Andrew Huberman] recommends morning light. Spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction everyday. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!"

Garten responded to Witherspoon's question with a list of tips she’s been abiding by since the start of the pandemic.

"To quote Reese Witherspoon, that sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things!" she commented. "LOL!!"

She laid out her "formula," which she said "is easier to follow:

Drink more large cosmos Stay up late watching addictive streaming series Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoko instead of reading a good book Spend more time (safely) with people you love."

"In a pandemic, I do what I can," Garten stated.

Stewart told the publication, "I do not agree about taking to drinking to cope with things like the pandemic, to me that's not charming."

The 80-year-old lifestyle expert shared that she was "not a big drinker, I never have been."

Although Martha may not be a fan of Garten's number one rule, she is a big fan of number two.

She revealed that she watches TV "only at night" rather than during the day. "I have two iPads, and I might use up all the power in both during a night watching something," she said. "I just binged season 3 of 'Yellowstone'. I loved it. Kevin Costner never looked better."

Like the "Yellowstone" star, Stewart also said that she's never felt or looked better, "I just brought Frederic Fekkai home from California to cut my hair. I continue with my facials at Mario Badescu," she concluded. "And the pandemic has been okay to me physically because I haven't been eating out as much. I've lost some weight. I feel good."