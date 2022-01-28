Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Shares Touching Tribute to Late Father

Getty

"My dad loved with everything he had."

Bob Saget's daughter Lara Saget is honoring her late father on social media.

On Thursday, Lara took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to Saget, who passed away at the age of 65 on January 9.

In the post, Lara, 32, shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and her dad, and wrote about the "biggest" lesson he taught her.

"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," she began in the post's caption.

"My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love," she added. "So many loved ones kept dropping the body."

Lara went on to write that "instead of being scared," her dad "loved more." She shared, "I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love."

She ended her post by writing, "Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love ❤️"

In addition to Lara, Saget shared two other daughters -- Aubrey, 35, and Jennifer, 29, -- with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. He was married to Kelly Rizzo from 2018 up until his death.

Rizzo was one of the many who commented on Lara's touching post. "I love you forever, Lara ❤️" she wrote.

Saget was found by hotel security around 4 p.m. ET at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida on January 9, per TMZ, following a standup performance in Jacksonville.

Following the news of his death, many of Saget's "Full House" co-stars, as well as other co-stars, comedians, friends and celebrities, paid tribute to Saget on social media.

The core cast of "Full House" -- including John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and creator Jeff Franklin -- released a joint statement reading, "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly."

"We ask in Bobs honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob," the statement concluded.

Saget's cause of death likely won't be determined for weeks, however, law enforcement sources told TMZ that they see signs pointing to a heart attack or stroke. Sources also said Saget was found "tucked in bed," showing evidence that he died in his sleep.