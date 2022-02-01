Tom Holland Thought Mark Wahlberg Gave Him a 'Self-Pleasure' Massage Gun as a Gift

Getty

Tom Holland got a little cheeky while admitting that he was completely confused in the most awkward way possible after his "Uncharted" co-star, Mark Wahlberg, gave him what was intended to be a very nice gift.

For Wahlberg's part, he has a financial stake in the company Power Plate, and they make what Wahlberg described as the "best massage guns out there." And so, he thought it would be a great gift for his co-star. With all the action in their film, it sounds like a pretty thoughtful gift to us, and one that would get a lot of use.

Well ... Holland apparently had absolutely no idea what this thing was, having never seen anything quite like it. So his imagination took over and went somewhere completely different.

The "Spider-Man" star told Access Hollywood that Wahlberg gave him the gift at the same time he was driving Holland back to his hotel after they spent some time together at Wahlberg's house.

"I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was having never seen one before," Holland admitted. "I thought it was the type of self-pleasure."

He then joked, "I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman. I didn’t know, it’s Hollywood baby … who knows what’s going to happen."

In this case, nothing at all happened except that Holland got a ride home, he got a new massage gun to work out his sore muscles and he and Wahlberg went on to star together in "Uncharted."