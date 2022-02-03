Meghan King Talks Coparenting Three Kids With Jim Edmonds: He 'Hates Me'

Getty/Instagram

Meghan King got vulnerable about her co-parenting arrangement with Jim Edmonds.

During an interview with Us Weekly, King claimed that she and Edmonds have been having a hard time learning how to amicably parent their children following their divorce.

“I don’t know what coparenting is,” the 37-year-old joked to the publication, “I struggle with communication [with him].”

Meghan and Jim got married in October 2014 in Missouri and share three children, Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum shared that she has her children with her “all the time” and noted that the former baseball player “gets visitation.”

The former reality star admitted that she had no real advice when it came to co-parenting, “I don’t know what it is. Like, I don’t. I’d be the one to get advice. In order to coparent, you have to communicate, right? Yeah, so that would be a good start. … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

The pair reportedly haven’t been communicating since Edmonds got engaged to Kortnie O’Connor, and King said she believes the 37-year-old real estate agent was “the closest thing [she] will ever get to coparenting.”

“That’s saying a lot because I don’t communicate with her either. … I don’t think [the kids] like it,” she said. “I don’t think they know any different, but I don’t think they like it either. I wish we could discuss things about our children, but we can’t.”

Since the end of her relationship with Edmonds, King said “I do” with Cuffe Owens back in October 2021 -- the couple split two months later.

In a post to Instagram, Meghan announced the news to her friends and followers, “I am rattled. … This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.”