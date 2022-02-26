Maksim Chmerkovskiy Slams Former DWTS Partner Kirstie Alley Over Ukraine Misinformation Tweet

Meanwhile he praised Bethenny Frankel for her "incredible" efforts to help.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has rejected Kirstie Alley's prayers for the situation in Ukraine.

On Saturday the 42-year-old, who is currently pinned down in the capital of Kyiv, slammed his former "DWTS" partner over her unhelpful tweet.

In a somewhat self-contradictory post, the 71-year-old "Cheers" star wrote: "I don't know what's real or what is fake in this war. So I won't be commenting. I'll pray instead."

She later deleted it — but not before Maks caught wind of it, reposting a grab on his Instagram stories, with a stinging reply:

"Dear Kirstie, we haven't spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during Hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering," he wrote.

"That same energy is needed right now. No one needs your prayer if you don't know what's real or fake."

Alley appeared to defend her comments as she got it with commentators:

I’m sorry that I’m not an expert on APPARENTLY EVERYTHING.. like some of you jack wagons. It’s ok to admit you don’t know things. 🙄🙄🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 25, 2022 @kirstiealley

Maksim meanwhile had much higher praise for someone who was actually helping the situation back in the US: Bethenny Frankel.

"My friend Bethenny Frankel, so she set up right outside the border with Poland in Polish territory. Right after people cross, she receives them and gives them aid.

"A lot of women and children, they get separated from their men — fathers, sons, husbands, whatever — at the border because they are not allowed to leave," he explained. "And so the women make it out without the men, and Bethenny is there to help them out. She has a lot of aid and she's doing an incredible job."

On her own Instagram, Frankel has been sharing her efforts to ship 100,000 hygiene kits, survival kits, blankets, generators and sleeping bags to Ukraine's NATO aligned bordering countries, where they will await refugees fleeing the conflict.

100 percent of donations to her Bstrong campaign are now going to the Ukraine crisis.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Maksim meanwhile shared terrifying footage from the ground, including a civilian building — "I know that building, I pass by that building a lot" — being struck by a Russian rocket.

He also shared footage purporting to be of captured Russian soldiers, which as many commentators pointed out, looked like frightened children themselves.

To his friends and family back in the US — including his brother Val — he asked that everyone continue the outcry, and keep sharing information.

"Let's just be as loud as we can — as loud as we can," he asked.

"Everybody far away going back to their regular Saturday, [saying] 'It's somebody else's fight': you are correct. it is not your fight. It is not your fight... until it is," he warned.

"I don't want to be dramatic — but I don't feel safe in my distant Malibu if Ukraine falls under this situation."

Maksim was posting from inside his bunker-equipped hotel in Kyiv, as a strict 5 PM curfew was in place.