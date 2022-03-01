Courteney Cox Reveals The Terrifying Reason She Sold Her Laurel Canyon Home

YouTube

"He goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you.'"

Spoiler alert: it has to do with ghosts and a 1970s music icon.

While promoting her new show "Shining Vale" during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Courteney Cox admitted she had a lot in common with her character in the horror comedy series ... And it's not just being the parent to a teenager.

The "Friends" star told Kimmel she's had her own brushes with the paranormal.

"I didn't believe at first," the 57-year-old admitted. "But I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in L.A., obviously, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee's house and Carole King."

"So Carole King came over to my house and she said that there had been a divorce, that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was, like, 'Yeah, whatever.' But other people who would stay there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed. And I was, like, 'Yeah, whatever,'" she recalled.

The "Scream" actress also shared that she and King had performed a seance, but she was so captivated by the iconic King she "didn't listen to a word," and the ritual at the time did little to make a believer out of her.

"I was at the house one day not being a believer. The doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy, or something, and I opened the door and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted?' And I go, 'Yeah, why? Why do you think that?' And he goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you.' And I was like, 'Let's sell,'" the audience gasped while Cox told her story.

Kimmel asked incredulously, "What a terrible, terrible UPS guy. Why would you say that to somebody?"

When the late night host asked if her ghost was the reason she ended up selling the house, Cox confessed, "probably."

"You don't think of it the same way, you start seeing things," she said.