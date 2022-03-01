Kendall Jenner Parties With Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima After DM Drama

Getty

Younes recently had some online beef with Scott Disick

Kendall Jenner clearly has no bad blood with her older sister's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The 26-year-old supermodel was spotted partying with her sister's ex in Paris after a successful run for fashion week in Milan.

On Monday, Mustafa the Poet shared a snap of Jenner and Bendjima hanging out at the same table along with "Euphoria's" Jacob Eloridi, per E!.

Until recently, the 28-year-old model was seemingly out of good graces with the Kardashians after his split from the 42-year-old Poosh founder. Younes and Kourtney first began dating back in 2016 and broke off their on and off relationship in 2019.

After a March 2021 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", Khloe Kardashian implied that he was "toxic" for her older sister on Twitter and Scott Disick later revealed to Andy Cohen at the reality show's reunion special that no one was a fan of her relationship with Bendjima.

Back in August of 2021, Younes and Scott made headlines after the model shared a screenshot of an alleged DM from Disick appearing to slam Kardashian’s new relationship with her now fiancé Travis Barker.

The message criticized the KUWTK star's show of PDA in Italy while on vacation with Barker. Scott was still in a relationship with Amelia Hamlin when the screenshot of the apparent exchange had begun to circulate.

According to the screenshot, Scott allegedly sent Younes a picture of Kourtney kissing and straddling her new beau alongside the message, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Younes wrote back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy," adding, "PS: i aint your bro."

He then wrote on the alleged screenshot itself, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

At the time Hamlin took to her own Instagram and seemingly responded to the alleged screenshot by posting a photo of herself in a tank top that indirectly shaded Scott with text that read "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

TMZ later reported that Disick and Hamlin called it quits shortly after the exchange Younes made public. Sources for each of the two, however, told two very different stories when it came to who pulled the plug.