Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Says She Developed an Eating Disorder While Working in Porn

Getty

Chloe Cherry is opening up about her past battle with an eating disorder.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Euphoria" star revealed she struggled with an eating disorder while working in the porn industry.

"I had this whole weird thing of obsessing over my body, which I don't have now in modeling and acting, which is strange, but I had it then in pornography for some reason," Cherry, 24, told "CHD" host Alex Cooper when asked about her insecurities. "People were way more judgemental then."

"It took me so long to get over that actually," she added before she later went on to detail how her eating disorder began.

"It all started when this agent that I had when I was in porn said to my face that I was fat," the actress said. "He said, 'Everyone says that you're fat and the fastest way to lose weight is by not eating.' He said that to me and I was like, 'What the f---.'"

"It just turned into an eating disorder ... 'cause I was so young at the time," she continued. "He said that to me when I was 18, and it was so f---ing freaky because no one [in] my whole life had ever said that I was fat and then it just became an obsession."

Cherry also shared that she followed a vegan diet to be "healthy" and revealed that at one point she was only eating 200 calories a day.

"It's crazy how much it takes up your brain. I was literally going crazy over it," she recalled of her eating disorder.

As for how she was able to recover, the model said that she turned to mental health professionals and loved ones for help. "In order to get out of it really took a lot of me opening up to all my friends," she said. "Opening up about it suddenly made it all come down."

Cherry explained that she also listened to podcasts about recovering from eating disorders as well as learning how other women were able to heal.

In June 2020, the former adult film actress said she decided to take the helpful information she learned and "actually put it into motion."

"It completely changed my life," said Cherry, who also stopped following a vegan diet and quit calorie counting.

"I was just miserable and not treating my body well," Cherry said, "and now that I literally don't count a single calorie and just eat whatever I want and just do absolutely anything I want, my body actually looks better than it ever has my whole f---ing life."

"I do not restrict my diet whatsoever," she added. "And that's why I think a lot of people don't even think that I went through an eating disorder because of the fact that I'm skinnier now than I was then even though I was starving myself then."

When asked where she gets her confidence from, Cherry said, "Either I can decide to feel really good about myself or no one will."

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.