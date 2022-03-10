Dylan O'Brien Reveals Why He Won't Be in the Teen Wolf Movie

Getty

Dylan O'Brien is speaking out about his decision to not return for the "Teen Wolf" film.

While speaking with Variety on Wednesday, the actor revealed why he won't be reprising his role as Stiles Stilinski in the upcoming Paramount+ movie revival of the MTV supernatural series, which ran from 2011 to 2007.

O'Brien -- whose character was a fan-favorite on "Teen Wolf" -- shared that it was a "difficult decision" not to sign on for the film, while also expressing his love for the show, which launched his career.

"It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it," he told Variety's Marc Malkin. "The show couldn't be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me."

"It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast," he continued. "We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out."

Despite this, the "Maze Runner" star said he decided to pass on the project due to how his character's story was concluded.

"Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there," O'Brien said, before sharing his support for the film and his former castmates. "I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f---ing kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."

"Teen Wolf" premiered on June 2011 on MTV. It ran for six seasons and sounded off in September 2017.

Back in September, on the four-year anniversary of the "Teen Wolf" series finale, MTV announced a "Teen Wolf" revival film was in development.

The film's synopsis, per MTV, reads: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Last month, Paramount+ revealed the list of series regulars who will be returning for the film. In addition to Tyler Posey -- who plays werewolf Scott McCall -- Holland Roden, Shelley Henning, Crystal Reed, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Orny Adams, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, Seth Gilliam and Ryan Kelley will be coming back for the movie and are set to reprise their roles.

However, O'Brien isn't the only original star who won't be in the film.

According to Deadline, actress Arden Cho -- who was a recurring cast member in Season 3 and a regular in Seasons 4 and 5 -- passed on reprising her role as Kira Yukimura after she was allegedly "offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts," seemingly referring to Roden, Henning and Reed. Cho -- who is Korean-American -- is the only actress of color in the group of leading ladies.

As for Tyler Hoechlin, who was a regular cast member in the first four seasons and returned as a guest in Season 6, Deadline reported that it's still unclear whether or not he'll be appearing in the "Teen Wolf" film, however, the outlet noted that he will "likely return."

The "Teen Wolf" movie, which will be written and executive produced by show creator Jeff Davis, is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.