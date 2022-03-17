Jason Tartick Had to Quit Job After Kaitlyn Bristowe Shared NSFW Details About Sex Life on Podcast

Getty

The former "Bachelorette" went into explicit detail about the first time the couple hooked up on her "Off the Vine" podcast.

Jason Tartick learned the hard way that what happens outside of work can definitely impact what's going on inside -- especially when your fiancée is famous and has her own podcast.

Jason and Kaitlyn Bristowe may have found love on Season 14 of "The Bachelorette," but stepping into the world of reality television had a huge impact on his professional life. It didn't make things any easier for the banker that his new fiancée is a huge personality in one of the most rabid fandoms on television.

Most business professionals like to keep their personal lives completely separate from their professional ones, but that can be very hard to do when your fiancée is sharing explicit details about your sex life on her podcast to her legions of fans and followers -- and then the media picks it up.

Let's just say, Kaitlyn did not hold back with the details in a 2019 episode of her podcast, leading to an unexpected "ultimatum" from Jason's employers. At this point, Jason had gone from anonymous business representative to a public figure and the bank was clearly not comfortable with that at all.

"My boss said, 'No more social media, no more podcasts, no more side hustle, nothing," Jason said in a statement received by E! News.

In his boss' defense, Kaitlyn had gotten very explicit in breaking down just what happened their first time. "Kaitlyn made a funny confession on her podcast about the first time we hooked up," Jason told ET. "Which was this fully clothed, intimate moment."

"I was on my period," Kaitlyn explained on her show. "So I was like, ‘Yo, let's just dry hump. So we did. Literally I have pants on. Like, we were fully clothed... In five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm. So yeah, it was good."

"To be put in an ultimatum to restart my career outside the company or inside the company with the mandatory removal of my social media and side businesses was an ultimatum I never foresaw coming," Jason told E!

Immediately upon sharing the news, Kaitlyn felt awful that she'd put him in such an awkward position at work and quickly removed the episode. And yet, it may not have been a bad thing. As a result of the so-called "ultimatum," Jason quit, and with zero regrets.

"It was such a critical pivot in my life because I knew I physically and mentally had to make a career change," he explained. "This event just accelerated my timeline to do just that."

"And now every day I get to make impact with others that are too looking to rebrand, reinvent and restart their professional outlook," the reality star added. He certainly knows a thing or two about doing that.