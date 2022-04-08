Camila Cabello Reveals Track 'Psychofreak' Is About Fifth Harmony Departure

Getty

Camila Cabello is sharing her truth with the drop of her new album "Familia."

The "Bam Bam" singer revealed that a track titled, "Psychofreak" will detail her icy departure from her former girl group Fifth Harmony.

In the song that features Willow Smith, the 25-year-old sings the lyrics, "Everybody says they miss the old me / I been on this ride since I was 15 / I don't blame the girls for how it went down, down."

In an interview with Reuters, Cabello confirmed that the lyrics "girls" were in reference to her former bandmates, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane. In addition to her involvement in the now disbanded girl group, the singer also revealed that the song will address the struggles of growing up in the music business.

"That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up, like, my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry," she explained.

When Cabello speaks to her former group members nowadays, she says their communications are largely positive.

"We have been, like, supportive of each other through, like, DMs and stuff," she told the publication. "I'm, like, in a really good place with them."

In an interview with People (The TV Show), the 25-year-old "Havana" singer revealed that she was not in a good mental place while creating her third studio album "Familia."

"I was cripplingly anxious and was in the worst mental health state ever," she confessed. "And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better."