Why Fans Are Speculating Kylie Jenner Still Hasn't Named Her Baby Boy

Kylie, however, reveals what's behind the holdup.

Kylie Jenner seemingly confirmed that baby Webster, whom she shares with Travis Scott, is still nameless.

Though the two initially revealed that the baby boy's name was Wolf, Jenner revealed they had a change of heart last month. At the time, she wrote, "FYI, our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

And, in a since-expired Instagram story from this past weekend, the 24-year-old appeared to drop a hint that her baby boy was still without a moniker.

The photo in question showed two sets of goodie baskets which were handed out at True Thompson’s birthday party. The lavish party favors came with customized name tags; the photo included one basket addressed to Stormi and one to "Baby Webster."

Speaking with EXTRA, Jenner gave some insight into the holdup on the big reveal, explaining, "We just haven't fully legally changed it or anything, so I don't want to announce a new name and then change it again. We're just not ready to share a new name yet."

Jenner and Scott announced the arrival of their newborn son on February 6, four days after his birth on February 2, 2022. A few days later, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed that the new parents had named their baby Wolf. The pair also share their four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Earlier this month Kylie opened up about her postpartum struggles as she’s been working to recover from her pregnancy.

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she shared, admitting to her fellow new moms that this time for her "postpartum has not been easy."

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she added, explaining that she wanted to be open and honest about her own experience to help other moms who might be feeling a similar way.

"I think we can look on the internet, for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people," she said. "And put the pressure on us."

Kylie admitted later in her Stories that she felt herself parroting that narrative to herself before she had to remind herself, "It's okay not to be okay." She also reminded herself, "I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

"That's a huge deal, and it's okay to take some time to recover mentally, physically, and spiritually from the totality of that experience," she added.