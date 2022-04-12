Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67: Hollywood Mourns

Getty

Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67.

The legendary comic, whose distinctive voice won him legions of fans across generations, leaves behind two children daughter, Lily, and son, Max, who he shared with wife Dara Kravitz.

A statement was released on Tuesday from his family, announcing his passing: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

The comedian's rep, Glenn Schwartz, told TMZ that Gottfried died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II.

Gottfried was born in Brooklyn, New York, and by the age of 15 he started doing standup -- soon earning the reputation as the "the comedian's comedian." By 1980 he got a spot on Season 6 of "Saturday Night Live." He went on to have roles in many iconic films as well as lending his voice to various animated movies.

His iconic voicing of the parrot, Iago, in Disney's "Aladdin" franchise has provided entertainment for generations of children and families. A documentary on his life and career, titled "Gilbert," was released in 2017.

The world of comedy and beyond mourned the passing of the entertainment legend:

