Still Trying to ‘Keep Up,’ E! Launches New ‘Kardashians’ After-Show

Getty

The network that aired "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" from 2007 until the family moved to Hulu plans to keep up with the new series every week on "Kards Katch Up."

The Kardashians and Jenners may have moved on from the E! network, but E! clearly hasn't moved on from them. On Thursday, the network announced that it plans to continue keeping up with the KarJenners, launching the premiere episode of a new YouTube series.

From 2007 until the family closed up shop at the network in 2021, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" broadcast 20 seasons and made the entire sprawling family household names, and even richer than they already were.

With the changing entertainment landscape, and the rise of social media, the KarJenners made the decision to end their relationship with E! after those 20 seasons, launching a brand new series this week on Hulu titled simply "The Kardashians."

Already, the new series has been sparking headlines as it delves into all the happenings within the family over the past year, including Kim's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker, Kylie's new baby with Travis Scott and even Khloe's recurring infidelity issues with Tristan Thompson.

It's a lot to keep up with, which is standard operating procedure for this family, and so E! decided to help fans do just that with a new unofficial after-show for YouTube called "Kards Katch Up."

Hosted by Amanda Hirsch and Colt Paulson, the new streaming series will break down the happenings on the Kardashian's new streaming series in approximately ten minutes or so, if this first episode is any indication.

The network also smartly ties the new show to its existing "KUWTK" YouTube channel, where they've already been following the new show. As it is not officially tied to the new Hulu series, we wouldn't hold our breath at any family members dropping by or calling in -- but you never know!

So, if fans don't want to subscribe to Hulu, or don't have a full hour to spare for the full show, or would rather watch people talk about the new show than watch it themselves, new episodes of "Kards Katch Up" will drop every Thursday after each new episode of "The Kardashians" hits Hulu.