How Hollywood Is Reacting to Elon Musk Buying Twitter for $44 Billion

The billionaire finalized a deal to purchase Twitter on Monday, which immediately got the deal trending, of course, on Twitter.

It's one of the biggest news to hit social media since -- well, social media. So of course, everyone had to jump on Twitter to discuss the news that Elon Musk was buying the platform for $44 billion.

It was the culmination of a move that began when Musk bought the largest stake in the publicly-traded company and even briefly flirted with joining the board. Instead, he put together an offer to purchase the company outright, vowing to make it a private company.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement received by TMZ after the purchase was approved by shareholders and finalized.

Musk, who is one of the platform's most popular users as well as one of its most outspoken, has repeatedly decried Twitter and other social media platforms for their moderation of content. Republicans have been decrying the platform for years now, suggesting that Twitter intentionally suppresses conservative voices.

The platform, along with many others, has in recent years begun flagging content described as misinformation, and taken further steps with content suggested to incite violence -- particularly in the way of the January 6 insurrection.

The most famous form of moderation -- seen as censorship in some circles -- is when Twitter repeatedly suspended Donald Trump's account before ultimately banning him outright from the platform in the waning days of his presidency.

It is unclear if that was a factor in Musk's decision to push to takeover Twitter, but Trump has publicly stated that he has no intention of returning to the platform, even if Musk were to lift the ban and invite him. The former president has launched his own platform, Truth Social.

But while Trump may be set to continue avoiding Twitter, it remains one of the largest places for public discourse around the globe, and its users certainly had a lot to say about its new incoming owner.

That's music to Musk's hears, though, as he presumably needs the platform to remain popular and active for this to be worth his time and effort. "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," he tweeted as the deal was coming together.

As expected for Twitter, the response was passionate on both sides, with users getting Musk's name trending as well as the hashtag "leavingtwitter." It's perhaps ironic, though, that rather than just leave Twitter, users instead got themselves talking about leaving trending.

Hollywood was among those weighing in on the big move. Certainly, celebrities have been among Twitter's biggest users, garnering millions of followers and sparking conversation. They've never been shy about weighing in on everything from their favorite recipes to hot-button political topics, and this development proved no different.

It's just ironic in a whole different way that they're spouting off about Musk buying Twitter on the very platform they're talking about.

Just saw a bumblebee. Also my foot hurts.



$44 billion for this amazing communicative platform! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 25, 2022 @pattonoswalt

I think this hostile acquisition will backfire. Buying a platform doesn't mean you own the culture that made it worth acquiring in the first place. Once Tr*ump tweets start crossing our timelines again, it's over. They can duke out their conspiracy theories amongst themselves. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 25, 2022 @ambertamblyn

No matter who owns it, no matter who's on it, I'm staying to engage with you, listen to diverse opinions & to keep fighting the good fight!

(also, to keep posting the inane tweets I'm known for)#TwitterTenacity — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 25, 2022 @MarkHamill

Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars? — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) April 25, 2022 @SimuLiu

I heard this was the new place for free speech.

I cannot wait to irritate you some more…🤗 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) April 26, 2022 @erikajayne

well it’s been fun and time consuming, twitter. Rip — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 25, 2022 @druidDUDE

It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022 @FINALLEVEL

Hmmm maybe this means this starts a “Ahmir actually enjoys life” like pre 2004 Friendster days…..or even scarier pre 98 Okayplayer days. — Questo (@questlove) April 25, 2022 @questlove

I was just having a conversation this weekend if @Twitter is still worth being on because conservatives are shadow-banned so badly (and that’s just what we’re aware of)….



….let’s see what you can do @elonmusk, maybe we can make this space more fair and hospitable again. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 25, 2022 @MeghanMcCain

This place is ALREADY so TOXIC, so… 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) April 25, 2022 @wcruz73

Will we now get the edit tweet option? — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) April 25, 2022 @kevinjonas

Is free speech a thing again? 😍 the day of reckoning for @Twitter is HERE! #ElonMusk — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 25, 2022 @TomiLahren

44 billion for this — uncle baby billy (@quintabrunson) April 25, 2022 @quintabrunson

Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 25, 2022 @robreiner

Free at last! @elonmusk take off my shadow ban homie... — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 25, 2022 @icecube

Fantastic news, at the outset. @elonmusk is now the proud owner of @twitter. Free speech, important. But, Hate speech, factual misinformation (lies) should not be part of Free Speech, in my humble opinion. Good luck to Elon. https://t.co/pMUFH7h4ID — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 25, 2022 @genesimmons

I stop scrolling, look up from my phone, and out the window. I see a complicated but beautiful world. It’s still going to be there no matter who owns Twitter. And we'll continue to find ways to live in it, talk about it, and share with each other our thoughts, fears, and dreams. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 25, 2022 @DanRather

The little twitter bird has a new owner. Wonder how long it will take for the new shadow ban council to prevent me from saying stuff like: Hunter Biden laptop. Or even more provocative: Tesla in-car fart app? (Love it when driving my Mom.) — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) April 25, 2022 @ofctimallen

We have a new overlord, a pop culture, celebrity CEO who is currently on the balance beam of being peripherally involved in the media’s biggest story/debate du jour. It is so of our time, welcome — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) April 25, 2022 @AADaddario

Twitter about to pop the F*%# off!!! — Foodgod (@foodgod) April 25, 2022 @foodgod

I’m not going anywhere. Should this place become more toxic, I pledge to strive even harder to lift up reason, science, compassion and the rule of law. The struggle against fascism, misinformation, and hate requires tough fighters. I hope you stay in the fight, right beside me. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 25, 2022 @GeorgeTakei