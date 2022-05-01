Nicolas Cage's Complete Relationship History

Getty

From Brooke Shields to Riko Shibata, here are all the women who have been in Nicolas' life…

Nicolas Cage isn't afraid to make a commitment — at least for a little while! Over the course of his career, he's been married five times and dated a few of the most famous women in Hollywood. While there have been some tumultuous relationships along the way, Nicolas says he finally "got it right" when he walked down the aisle with his wife Riko Shibata last year. And with a baby girl on the way, Nicolas seems to be happier than ever.

Take a look back on all of Nicolas Cage's past relationships…

Nicolas is rumored to have dated Brooke Shields back in 1987. While neither Brooke nor Nicolas has recently spoken out about their relationship, they did attend the "Moonstruck" premiere together that year.

Ami Dolenz

The following year, Nicolas is said to have dated actress Ami Dolenz for several months. While not much is known about their romance, they attended the premiere of "And God Created Woman" together in March 1988.

Christina Fulton

Later in 1988, Nicolas began dating actress Christina Fulton. The couple went on to date for several years and welcomed their son Weston Coppola Cage in 1990. The two separated shortly after the birth of their son and the little boy went on to be raised by Christina.

"For 18 years, I raised Weston so Nicolas could go be Nicolas Cage, and go be a superstar, and he did. So I raised this boy, 24-7 we were glued to the hip,” Christina once said in a statement.

The former couple made headlines again in 2011 when Weston, who had been living with his father since turning 18, was put on a psychiatric hold after an incident outside a Hollywood restaurant. Christina blamed Nicolas for their son's "downward spiral" and sued him for unpaid taxes and the Hollywood home where she raised Weston. Meanwhile, Nicolas called her comments "unfortunate and inappropriate." Two years later, the duo settled the lawsuit with "mutually satisfying" results.

Lisa Stothard

Following Nicolas' split from Christina, he began dating Lisa Stothard. The couple only briefly dated, but they attended the "Wild At Heart" premiere together in Los Angeles.

Kristen Zang

In 1992, Nicolas began seeing actress Kristen Zang when she was still a teenager. The couple dated for two years, and at one point, Nicolas even reportedly popped the question to Kristen, who was 19 at the time. Unfortunately, they split before they ever made it down the aisle.

Nicolas first met Patricia Arquette when he and Crispin Glover ran into her at a restaurant. At the time, she was just 18 years old, but that didn't stop both Crispin and Nicolas from predicting they would both marry her one day. After their initial meetup, Nicolas continued to pursue Patricia and even asked her to provide a list of things for him to find and bring her in order to prove his worthiness. While Patricia was hesitant, she obliged and gave a near-impossible list including J.D. Salinger's autograph and a black orchid, which doesn't actually exist.

The actor was able to collect an impressive amount of the goods on the list and despite being "scared" by his intensity, Patricia agreed to accompany him on a trip to Cuba. Unfortunately, they had an issue with their tickets during a layover, and Nicolas' angry outburst drove Patricia away.

Nearly a decade later, the couple reconnected and ended up tying the knot just two weeks after the chance encounter in 1995. The 10-minute ceremony took place on a rocky cliff in Carmel, California and was witnessed only by the town's former police chief and a pod of sea otters.

The pair divorced five years later after a somewhat turbulent marriage that included several periods of living apart. According to Patricia, there were times they "weren't living together because [they] were fighting" and a point when Patricia moved in with her mother to be her caretaker. While their marriage reportedly had a "mutual and respectful" end, Nicolas says he and Patricia haven't spoken "in a long time."

Nicolas and Lisa Marie Presley first met at a party in 2000 when he was estranged from Patricia. Despite Nicolas' rumored obsession with Lisa Marie's father Elvis, he says he saw her as more than just the daughter of the King of Rock & Roll. Unfortunately, the couple had a "pattern of breaking up, getting back together again," and things didn't last long after they tied the knot in 2002. The two filed for divorce just 107 days after the wedding.

Even though their relationship was tumultuous due to their "strong" and "intense" personalities, the former couple remained friends after the split. Looking back years later, both Lisa Marie and Nicolas shared fond memories, with Nicolas saying they "had a lot of laughs together."

Alice Kim

Just months after Nicolas' divorce from Lisa Marie was finalized, he tied the knot with Alice Kim, whom he had met while she was working at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Alice was only 19 at the time but the pair quickly married so that she could travel with him to South Africa, where he was filming "Lord of War." A year later, Alice gave birth to the couple's only child, a son named Kal-El.

Years later, Nicolas credited Alice for his stable lifestyle, saying that he "made a very clear decision to marry out of [his] own zip code." Although the couple was married for over a decade, they eventually split in 2016, which Nicolas said was a "shocker" that he "didn't see coming."

"She was quite young when I married her and I don't really have any ill will towards what happened. That's all I'll say. And now it's like, wow, I'm 54 and I'm single again – I didn't see that coming! It's pretty grim," he told The Guardian.

Erika Koike

The dating situation didn't turn out to be too grim for Nicolas as he began dating makeup artist Erika Koike in 2018. The couple dated for a year before tying the knot in 2019 in a marriage that only lasted for four days. In a request for annulment, Nicolas claimed that he was too drunk to make a responsible decision when Erika suggested they get married. He added that Erika also failed to disclose "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person" as well as her "criminal history," including "active criminal proceedings."

"There was a recent breakup. I don't really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened," Nicolas told The New York Times a few months after their split.

Riko Shibata

Nicolas met his current wife Riko Shibata while he was visiting Shiga, Japan. He says he thought she was "stunning" and quickly discovered they "had a lot in common." They dated for several months before being forced to spend much of the pandemic apart. While they were separated, Nicolas actually proposed over FaceTime and FedExed an engagement ring to Japan.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on February 16, 2021 on Cage's late father's birthday as a tribute to the patriarch. The ceremony included "traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in."