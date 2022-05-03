Ireland Baldwin Shares Horrific Verbal Abuse from Exes in TikTok Video

TikTok

"You'll never be as beautiful as your mom, I've always wanted to f--k her."

Ireland Baldwin has revealed verbal abuse she suffered from unnamed exes in a disturbing TikTok video.

Ireland, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shared a response video to a prompt asking "What was one thing an ex said to you that you will never forget?".

"How much time do you have?" the model began before listing a slew of vile and abusive comments she was previously on the receiving end of:

Included in the stream of abuse were comparisons to her movie star mom: "You'll never be as beautiful as your mom, I've always wanted to f--k her."

As well as demands for her father Alec to get them an audition for "Saturday Night Live" because "I'm really funny."

Even more disturbing were threats of violence: "When we get home, I'm going to smash your face against the wall"; "I want to smash your teeth in".

She also shared the body shaming former partners subjected her to as well as restricting her eating.

"Not all exes were terrible, but let me know if you’d like a part 2," she captioned the video. In the comments, Ireland clarified that these comments were made by various partners and not one person.

Ireland has previously spoken about her eating disorders, body image, and mental health struggles.