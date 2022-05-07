Kyle Richards Sadly Reveals Her Best Friend Has Died After Battle with Mental Illness

Instagram

"I will do whatever it takes to try & help change the laws that are in place that prevent people from getting the help they need," wrote the "RHOBH" star.

On Friday, the 53-year-old Bravolebrity took to Instagram to reveal that her best friend, Lorene, passed away last Sunday following a battle with depression.

Alongside a series of photos of herself and her "other half" from throughout the years, Kyle shared an emotional tribute to Lorene, describing her as "kind, thoughtful, funny, smart, beautiful, [and] sentimental."

"I never imagined I would be posting something like this …this is my best friend Lorene … my best friend since I was 7 years old," Kyle began her caption. "My other half. We did everything together… from losing our baby teeth , to having babies & everything in between & everything that followed."

The actress continued, "She was kind, thoughtful, funny, smart, beautiful , sentimental… The most important thing in the world to her was being a good Mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt & friend (dog Mom too) We spoke every day & shared everything that was happening in our lives. We would laugh until we cried , call each other out & be there for each other no matter what was going on in our lives."

Kyle went on to add that "not that long ago [Lorene] started to suffer from debilitating depression."

"She had always been a happy person. How did this happen?" the reality star continued. "All who loved her rallied around her and did everything that could be done to get her help. But the system is broken. The system made it impossible to get her the help she needed. This past Sunday we lost Lorene. The system failed her! The system failed her loved ones who are now left in unbearable pain."

Kyle then shared her pledge to "do whatever it takes to try & help change the laws that are in place that prevent people from getting the help they need."

"I love you Lorene 💔 🙏 Rest In Peace. Please keep her & her loved ones in your thoughts & prayers," she wrote, concluding her caption. Kyle also added the hashtags: #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #mentalillness #mentalhealthadvocate #depression."

Many fans and celebrities, including several of Kyle's "RHOBH" castmates, took to the comments section of Kyle's post to offer their condolences.

Kathy Hilton, who is Kyle's half-sister as well as her "RHOBH" co-star, wrote, "I am speechless. I loved her very much such a sweet happy person. I just can’t believe it. I know how lost you feeling eel right now just know what a wonderful friend and sister you were to her and she will always be with you.She will be your guardian angel. I love you so much and it breaks my heart to watch suffer. All you can do is be there for children and family and pray. 🙏😇❤️."

Lisa Rinna commented, "Rest In Peace sweet Lorene 🙏🏻❤️," while Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote, "I haven't stopped thinking about you this week. I'm so deeply sorry. It’s a loss no one should experience 💔."

Garcelle Beauvais also chimed in, writing, "That is heartbreaking I'm so sorry for you and her family."

"RHOBH" alums Teddi Mellencamp and Camille Grammer also commented. "It's truly heartbreaking. I am so sorry. Praying for all of you. 💕💕💕," said Teddi, while Camille wrote, "So sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences. 🙏 The system is broken."

Other Bravolebrities and Housewives also sent supportive messages to Kyle.

Andy Cohen commented, "I am so sad to hear this. She sounds like the perfect friend."

"Real Housewives of New Jersey's" Melissa Gorga wrote, "I am so sorry Kyle. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 ," while "RHONJ" alum Dina Manzo said, "So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and her family 🙏"

Similarly, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's" Margaret Josephs, as well as Atlanta Housewife Kenya Moore and "RHOA" alum Cynthia Bailey also shared their sympathies to Kyle over her devastating loss.