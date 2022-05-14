Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Dorit Kemsley's Claim That She Didn't Reach Out to Her Post-Robbery

Getty

"Of course I reached out," LVP tweeted, countering Dorit's claim.

Dorit, 45, made the claim while appearing on Wednesday's episode of "What What Happens Live." When asked by a viewer if LVP checked in with her "at all" since her horrifying robbery ordeal, Dorit alleged that she hasn't heard "a word" from her former castmate.

However, Lisa, 61, took to Twitter on Friday to shut down Dorit's claim, saying that she "reached out" to Dorit's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, after the robbery. And LVP even brought a receipt to support her claim.

"Fact…I reached out…they didn't reply," she wrote in a tweet, before adding in another post, "Setting record straight… Of course I reached out to PK! And yes …after [the] accident not a word…from any of them …but that's ok,I had pillars of support.."

Alongside the second tweet, the "Vanderpump Rules" star shared a screenshot of an alleged text message that she sent to PK, 54.

As shown in the apparent text conversation, Lisa texted PK on October 30, 2021, saying, "I'm so sorry to hear what transpired. Glad that you're all safe."

During the Season 12 premiere of "RHOBH," Dorit detailed the terrifying break-in, which went down just as production began.

The burglary happened in October 2021 and made headlines at the time. Dorit was held at gunpoint during the ordeal and robbed of nearly $1 million in valuables, while PK was away in London.

Dorit — who shares 8-year-old son Jagger and 6-year-old daughter Phoenix with PK — recalled the horrifying incident during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"I was in bed and all the lights were off. The kids and I had just flown in from London and we were all jet-lagged," she said. "When I heard [my door] unlock, it's a sound I hear every night, Andy. So, I just thought, 'OK, it's [my kids coming into my room].'"