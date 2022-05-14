Britney Spears Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'We Have Lost Our Miracle Baby'

Instagram

"Our love for each other is our strength," the singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari wrote in a joint post.

Britney Spears has revealed she's suffered a miscarriage, just a little over a month after announcing her pregnancy.

On Saturday, Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari shared a joint Instagram post in which they announced the devastating news.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength."

The couple added, "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.

In the post's caption, Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, added, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support."

Sam commented on the post, writing, "We will have a miracle soon ❤️

Last month, Britney revealed on Instagram that she was expecting her first child with Sam.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No, you're food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!'" she began, likely referring to fiancé Sam Asghari.

"So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby 👶🏼 ... 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It's growing!!!" she added. "If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬."

Britney and Sam became engaged in September 2021. The latter shared on his Instagram Story on Mother's Day that he and Britney have set their wedding date.

The actor said the couple's wedding date has been solidified ... but there was one catch.

"Our lives have been a real fairytale," Sam wrote, sharing a photo of himself and Britney. "Happy Mother's Day to you my soon to be queen."