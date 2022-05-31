Shanna Moakler Auctions Off Travis Barker Engagement Ring -- Scores Nearly $100,000

CBS/Getty

Shanna Moakler has just said goodbye to one of the last remaining ties between her and ex-husband Travis Barker. On Tuesday, she officially auctioned off the engagement ring he got her.

There was clearly tremendous interest in the piece, with Moakler revealing to Us Weekly that the final bid came in at $96,500, just shy of $100 grand!

Still, according to Moakler, this is a steal for whoever wound up placing the winning bid. She revealed that she was looking for somewhere closer to $120k, with the ring itself valued at $160k.

"I wanted to thank worthy.com for making the most out of a beautiful time in my life. I hope the highest bidder truly loves the piece as much as I did," she told the outlet.

"Nobody expects a happy marriage to end … and nobody ever hopes to let go of sentimental and valuable things," said Moakler. But ultimately that's exactly what she did. And now, the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum is "looking forward to the future!"

The item actually went up for bid within a week of Barker taking himself back off the market by wedding Kourtney Kardashian during an extravagant family trip to Italy. But Moakler insists the timing is just coincidental.

Certainly, though, it probably helped raise the profile of her auction, which started on Friday, May 27, with Barker and Kardashian's wedding dominating the headlines.