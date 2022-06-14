Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow Joke About Failed Engagement In New Interview

Getty

After professing their love for one another, Paltrow cracked, "I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years."

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow are looking back at their failed engagement 25 years later in a new interview -- and prove there's nothing but love between them after all this time.

The two were an item from 1995 to 1997, appearing in "Seven" together at the time before eventually calling it quits. Speaking with Paltrow for a new goop article focusing on his new cashmere shirt line as part of the site's Father's Day gift guide, the two joked about going their separate ways after Gwyneth asked about Pitt's relationship with her late father, Bruce.

"Since it's almost Father’s Day, I’m going to ask you about Bruce. I'll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, 'You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you're gaining a son. Like, I'm gaining a son,'" she recalled, before asking, "What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn't get married, unfortunately."

"Oh man, everything works out, doesn't it?" responded Pitt, before Paltrow quipped, "Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years."

Paltrow, of course, married "American Horror Story" and "Glee" co-creator Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

"It's lovely to have you as a friend now ... and I do love you," Pitt then said, a sentiment shared by Paltrow, who added, "It is ... I love you so much."

Pitt then gushed over Paltrow's late father, saying he had "a profound effect on me and is someone I still think about." He said that Bruce fostered independence, something he believes is "so important to parenting."

"That man was funny. He was funny. And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn't experienced much, and I loved it," he recalled. "The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you."

Paltrow added that her father loved being a mentor for others, "for the people that he really loved, and you were definitely one of them."

During the conversation, Pitt also celebrated getting the "goop seal of approval" for his new line of shirts, telling her it was a "high bar" to clear. Paltrow, meanwhile, said she was a "full costumer and a major fan" of the product, saying she recently gave one of the shirts to her mother Blythe Danner for Mother's Day.