Kate Bush 'Overwhelmed' by Stranger Things Fans Pushing 1985's 'Running Up That Hill' to No. 1

Getty

"I have to admit I feel really moved by it all"

Kate Bush is blown away by the massive support for her song "Running Up That Hill" nearly four decades after its release.

The 63-year-old shared a statement to her website where she reflected on the resurgence of her 1985 track after being featured on the latest season of "Stranger Things."

"The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary [seasons] of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults," Bush said of the show creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

She continued, "In this latest series, the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people's hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people."

"Running Up That Hill" plays a vital role in this season's plot line with Sadie Sink's character Max using the track to literally save her own life.

"By featuring 'Running Up That Hill' in such a positive light - as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) - the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story," Bush stated. "Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends."

"I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage - taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives," she added. "I'm overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it's all happening really fast, as if it's being driven along by a kind of elemental force."

After being featured in "Stranger Things," the '80s track has shot up to No.1 in the U.K. and Australia for the first time as well as entered the U.S. Top 5, per Billboard.