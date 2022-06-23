Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Fired Penn Badgley's Wife As Her Doula Postpartum

Getty

Amy Schumer is opening up about her experiences with recovering postpartum, starting with why she let go Penn Badgley's wife as her doula.

During an appearance on the "You" actor's podcast "Podcrushed," the 41-year-old admitted that the insecurities she felt after giving birth to her son Gene played a part in why she chose to say goodbye to his wife Domino Kirke, who supported her as a doula throughout her pregnancy.

"The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to [Domino], after I had Gene, I was recovering from a c-section," Schumer explained. "Domino is like a goddess. She's an actual floating siren around the house. And she's so just lovely, and when she touches you, like you just kind of melt. She was really a family member."

The comedian elaborated on how tough it was to receive help after giving birth.

She continued, "And, I just felt so vulnerable. I was like, I can't have this Botticelli goddess floating around my home when I am, like, bleeding out. I just didn't have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home. I was like, I think you can't come anymore."

The "Trainwreck" star and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son back in May 2019 after tying the knot in February 2018.

Back in March, Schumer discussed the possibility of her son Gene being diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when he gets older.

She revealed on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast, that she doesn't "have a preference either way," noting, "You only want your kids to be healthy and happy."

Amy shared that she suspects Gene might wind up getting diagnosed at some point down the road. That's because her husband was diagnosed a few years back as an adult.

"I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism," Schumer told Handler. "Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult. But if Gene does wind up having ASD, I'm not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting, I'm not hoping either way."