Beanie Feldstein Engaged to Bonnie Chance Roberts -- See Sweet Proposal Photos!

Getty

Yes, brother Jonah Hill was there for the celebration.

Beanie Feldstein is getting hitched!

The "Funny Girl" star revealed Thursday that longtime girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts recently popped the question in what appears to be her backyard, while surrounded by friends and family.

Sharing photos from the proposal to Instagram, Feldstein, 28, wrote, "I do, bon" -- before sharing the same images to her IG Story and adding, "you make me happier than I knew was possible. I love you."

The pictures show Roberts, a producer, down on one knee by a pool ... and Feldstein's shocked reaction. Additional images show the two celebrating the engagement with their loved ones, including Feldstein's "Booksmart" costar Kaitlyn Dever, longtime friends Molly Gordon and Noah Galvin, Galvin's boyfriend Ben Platt, her parents and brother Jonah Hill.

Immediately, congratulations started pouring in from the couple's famous friends and fans, with Brittany Snow exclaiming, "Yaaaay!!! 😍😍😍," Uzo Aduba writing, "Aaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!! Congratulations, mama!!!!" and Ilana Glazer commenting, "Congratulations to you two! What a beautiful couple."

Beanie's mother Sharon exclaimed, "I HAVE TO MANY WORDS BUT I WILL SAY ECSTATIC! We get Bon lol," while stars including Ashley Benson, Jameela Jamil, Abbi Jacobson and Maude Apatow also sent their love.

Feldstein first revealed she was dating a woman in 2019, when speaking with PEOPLE about the queer representation in "Booksmart."

"The only love scene in the film is a queer love scene, and that’s so radical," she told the publication at the time. "By doing that, you're asking that to be the norm. By showing queer sexuality, and making heterosexual people relate to it is actually really deeply meaningful."

"For me in my life, it is a part of who I am but it is not at all my defining feature. It doesn't mean I don’t love my girlfriend, it’s just part of who I am," she added. "And [the character]'s the same way."

The two met in 2018 after working together on the film "How to Build a Girl." In 2021, she told Bustle that "sixteen years from now I hope to be living in New York City or London, married to my girlfriend, and have babies and puppies running around while we both make movies, shows, and plays that feel meaningful and exciting and profound."