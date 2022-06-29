Ryan Sutter Opens Up About Unconventional Methods He Uses to Fight Lyme Disease

Getty

Ryan stings himself three times every other day with honeybees along with other unconventional methods

Ryan Sutter's dreadful bout with a mystery ailment is reaching an unconventional conclusion after receiving a diagnosis.

During an interview with People Magazine, the "Bachelorette" star revealed that he first began experiencing debilitating and staggering symptoms of an unknown illness nearly two years ago. After a year of meeting with doctors and specialists, Ryan was finally able to receive a diagnosis: Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that can cause symptoms of extreme fatigue, headaches and joint pain.

"For so long, I was only thinking about how to survive the day," the 47-year-old reality personality confessed. "But I feel like my life is coming back. And that's been really encouraging."

Back in March 2020, Sutter was a physically fit and highly active individual who kept up with his energetic teens Max, 14, and Blakesley, 13. One day Ryan recalled feeling, "really really drained. My body hurt, I had zero energy and even getting up from the couch seemed impossible. And then, it just started spiraling rapidly."

His wife, Trista Sutter, revealed that the couple had consulted with numerous healthcare professionals, including a visit to a functional medicine practitioner and a rheumatologist. They eventually discovered high levels of antinuclear antibodies which can be synonymous with autoimmune disease.

Doctors had ruled out cancer, lupus and other varying ailments much to the couple’s irritation, "We were back at square one," Trista said. "It was so frustrating."

While searching for answers, Ryan was sleeping 16-hour days and symptoms became debilitating.

"It took over my life," he admitted. "I'd always felt like I could persevere through anything. But I couldn't persevere through this. I never got to the point where I thought I'd rather be dead, but I could sympathize with people who would rather kill themselves than live through something."

Sutter was finally diagnosed with Lyme disease in May 2021, his doctor, Dr. Jill Carnahan, determined that his years working as a firefighter mostly likely was a result of the mold residing in his body. The mold had weakened his immune system and activated dormant infections.

Nowadays, the reality star has been learning to cope with an unconventional method that he believes has helped relieve the symptoms of his disease. These methods include infrared sauna therapy and bee venom therapy.

"The bee venom weakens the bacteria," Carnahan said. Ryan stings himself three times every other day with honeybees.

Despite the unusual forms of treatment, Ryan and his family are feeling grateful to be able put a name to the ailment.