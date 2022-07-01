Brittany Cartwright on How Jax's 'Rage Texts' Contributed to Stassi Fallout & Where They Stand Now

Getty

While appearing on Friday's episode of Scheana Shay's podcast, "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay," Brittany -- who previously revealed she and Stassi had a falling out after she was unable to attend Stassi's nuptials -- opened up about being forced to cancel on her former co-star's wedding, as well as some drama involving some "rage" texts her husband Jax Taylor sent.

Brittany, 33, first spoke about the Jax texts, saying he sent messages to a friend of Stassi and her husband Beau Clark "expressing his doubts" about whether he and Brittany would be attending the wedding.

"I don't actually know what all of the text messages were. I, personally, never sent any text messages," Brittany told Scheana. "I will make that very clear, because I would never do that to them. I was planning on going 1000, 100 percent."

"Jax started getting in his head, getting worked up about flying with the baby," added Brittany, who shares 1-year-old son Cruz with Jax. "You know how Jax is, he'll just text and rage text ... He was expressing his doubts and that he didn't really think he wanted to go anymore. He was telling [Stassi and Beau's] best friend Rob or something and [he] ended up showing them the message."

The former Bravo star noted Jax "shouldn't have done it," sharing that she was "very upset" with her husband over the text messages.

"I apologized like, 'I'm so sorry we're still planning on coming,'" Brittany recalled. "[Stassi and Beau] got really mad at both of us and didn't really talk to us for a couple of weeks ... We didn't hardly hear from them, and I kept saying, 'I'm so sorry that he did that.'"

Brittany appeared to confirm what Stassi, 34, and Beau previously claimed on an episode of their "The Good, the Bad, and the Baby" podcast. While the couple alluded to the wedding drama without naming names, Beau alleged that he had received screenshots from friends -- dating back to about a month before their nuptials -- that showed Jax saying he wasn't attending the wedding.

Meanwhile, also during her appearance on Scheana's podcast, Brittany shared that she and Jax were ultimately unable to attend after Cruz's passport didn't come in -- and noted that it still hasn't. However, Brittany expressed her regret over having to pull out "last minute."

"It was so nerve wracking," she explained. "I was breaking out in hives. I did not want to upset them. I wanted to make it ... It was down to the last minute, like, 'Am I gonna go by myself? What am I gonna do?'"

"I felt so bad, and I still feel bad," Brittany added. "I'm just trying to give her time. Maybe in like a couple [of] months, I don't know, maybe we'll be able one day and talk it over."

However, Scheana said that Stassi "should have more compassion for the situation," noting that Stassi and Beau previously tied the knot in September 2020, in a ceremony Brittany attended.

"Let's point out the fact that you were at her wedding, her real wedding, her first wedding," Scheana, 37, told Brittany. "You were there. You helped plan. This is a second wedding celebration out of country. You have a child. Your mom just lost a dear friend. You didn't have a passport [for Cruz] and you were still trying to get there up until the last day."

As for where she and Stassi stand now, Brittany said she's "reached out since the wedding," but hasn't heard back. "I haven't gotten any response just yet," she shared. "I'll try again in a couple weeks or something. I don't know. I just like to make things right."