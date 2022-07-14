Meghan King Speaks Out After Marriage Officially Annulled: 'I Didn't Even Want to Get Married'

Getty

"I have a whole lot of love to give, and these bad relationships that I've been in haven't knocked me down."

With a little time and distance from her whirlwind romance and short-lived marriage to the president's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, Meghan King says she was "very confused" by that whole relationship.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum opened up about the end of her third marriage on the latest episode of the "Divorced Not Dead" podcast. "I’m just glad that it was short and sweet and it’s done and it’s annulled. The end. I put it behind me," said King.

Even though it's now officially behind her, she did have more to say about the annulled union, admitting, "We rushed into it -- I didn’t even want to get married again -- but it was important to him."

Back in March during an appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," King compared their union to an "arranged marriage" except they chose one another. "He said all the right things and the families were a good, good fit. He seemed to grow up similarly to me."

King had been married twice prior, but she's joked that the first one didn't count because she was only 22 years old. She was famously married to retired MLB star Jim Edmonds for five years from 2014 to 2019. King and Owens wed at his childhood home in Pennsylvania on October 11, 2021, with the president and first lady in attendance.

As for why she married Owens when she didn't seem to want to? "I'm a lover and I want everybody to be happy," King said by way of explanation. She noted that she "learned some big lessons from that mistake," adding, "I'm sure he did as well."

When asked if her complex family dynamic was a problem for Owens in the relationship, King said, "He’d never been married and he didn’t have kids so it’s really hard to know it when you’re in it. And my kids are a lot so who knows."

King shares three young children with Edmonds: Aspen (5) and twins Hart and Hayes (4). That's a whole lot of family dynamics to walk into as a stepfather and husband after only one month of dating.

But, King reiterated that the entire relationship only lasted three months, so it's difficult to be able to pinpoint really any of the reasons it fell apart so quickly.

"From start to finish with him was only three months, which was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did," King said while co-hosting "Two Ts in a Pod" back in February. "It doesn't feel like a marriage, it feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end."

While she is again not thinking about marriage, King isn't ready to give up on the possibility of love, saying she has "a whole lot" of it to give. "these bad relationships that I've been in haven't knocked me down," she emphasized. "And that's just who I am, I feel like I'm resilient."