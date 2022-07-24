Bruce Willis Can't Stop Laughing Trying to Learn Viral Lizzo TikTok Dance with Daughter

Instagram

Bruce is having the time of his life with 10-year-old daughter Mabel in the sweet video shared by wife Emma Heming Willis.

In a feel-good video for the weekend, Emma Heming Willis shared that Bruce Willis is still living his best life at home even after he's retired from the spotlight following his aphasia diagnosis.

The "Die Hard" actor may not be sharing his moves with audiences at the cineplex anymore, but he's still got plenty of moves to share at home, creating precious moments with family.

While we've seen a lot of great family moments with Bruce and his children with Demi Moore, on Friday we got a glimpse into his other family life, and it's a little younger and a little hipper. Well, Mabel's a little hipper.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the video shared to Emma's Instagram, the 67-year-old action star is seen trying to tackle the viral moves for Lizzo's "About Damn Time" TikTok dance. He's got great help from 10-year-old daughter Mabel, but we wouldn't say he's ready to kick off a new career in dance.

He does get tons of bonus points for a great dad moment!

"Bringing that weekend in strong," Emma captioned the picture. They're doing more than just that, though, based on reactions and comments on Emma's post. They're bringing in the weekend with lots of smiles and joy for Bruce's famiiy and his fans.

"Love seeing Mr Willis smiling and happy," wrote one fan, while another added, "oh how good it is to see Bruce with his family!" Daughter Rumer was among those who liked the post.

The viral dance moment comes just a week after Emma shared footage of Bruce's epic return to the location that made him a blockbuster movie star, Nakatomi Plaza. Interspersed with clips from the film, she showed Bruce atop Fox Place in LA where the movie was filmed.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It was revealed back in March that Bruce was stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, and reportedly "struggling for quite some time," per an ET source.

"As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement reads. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."