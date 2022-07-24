11 of the Longest Lasting Celebrity Friendships in Hollywood

Getty

While celebrity relationships may steal the spotlight in Hollywood, friendships are just as important. Having a BFF to experience the highs and lows of life alongside is essential, especially in a competitive industry filled with fake friends and jealous co-stars.

That's why when a celeb finds their perfect match in the friendship department, they stick together through thick and thin. In fact, some famous friendships have lasted over 40 years -- and are still going strong.

Read on to hear about these celeb friendships…

Steve Martin and Martin Short have been friends for over three decades after first becoming close while working together on "Three Amigos!" in 1986. The duo kept in touch after filming wrapped, working on numerous other projects and even vacationing together. While they admit they don't talk on the phone everyday, they're able to pick up right where they left off when they see each other -- and they've been seeing a lot of each other lately on the set of their show "Only Murders in the Building."

"There's just an ease between us. Sometimes, I'll hang out with Marty and I'll realize I haven't laughed that hard in two months. And that just feels great," Steve told People.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio met for the first time in the middle of their audition process for "Titanic." The duo became close friends on the film's set and created a lifelong connection. Leonardo even walked Kate down the aisle at her wedding in 2012. During the pandemic, the friends didn't get to see each other for over two years and when they finally reunited, Kate was emotional.

"I couldn't stop crying. I've known him for half my life! It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch-up. We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID. He's my friend, my really close friend. We're bonded for life," Kate told The Guardian.

"Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are friends in real life too -- becoming close after meeting on the set of the show in 1994. Since then, they've gone through life's highs and lows together. They were bridesmaids in each other's weddings and Jennifer is even godmother to Courteney's daughter, Coco.

"I think from the very beginning, we were always there for each other. It sounds so corny, but we were. It was always about building the other person up. It was such a team, never individual or competitive, and that has lasted throughout our friendships," Courteney told Extra.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have known each other since they were in their early 20s, meeting when they were put on an improv team together while living in Chicago. The duo rose to fame side-by-side, from taking those early improv classes to earning spots on "Saturday Night Live," starring in feature films, and eventually hosting the Oscars.

"She's the same way back then as she is now, which is really, really funny and incredibly hardworking and a very supportive and loyal friend. But she was a lot less rich. That was the only difference: She was like 100 percent less rich," Amy once said.

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman actually went to high school together in Australia and performed in the same theater company but didn't become friends until they co-starred in "Flirting" in 1991. Since then, the duo have remained tight and even consider themselves sisters. While they haven't gotten the chance to work together lately, they're hoping to team up again in the future.

"We've gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. That history binds you. We have a strong respect and love for one another," Naomi told People.

Robert Pattinson and Tom Sturridge have been best friends since they met at school when they were just 13 years old. The duo were close with each other's families growing up and Tom's sister even named Robert the godfather of her baby. After 23 years of friendship, Robert and Tom are still just as close and have often been spotted spending time together.

Ben Affleck has been friends with Matt Damon since they were kids -- making their friendship almost 40 years strong. The duo grew up together in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where they both fell in love with acting and filmmaking. Matt says that those formative years obsessing over films really "bonded [them] for life." When they moved out to LA, they lived together all over the city, from Venice to Eagle Rock, barely making rent as they pursued their dreams. As they rose to fame, they stuck by each other's side, which Ben says was incredibly important for his mental health.

"My own kind of sanity and mental health really benefited from having someone who I grew up with and knew as a child who was also going through something similar -- this 20-year-plus journey of being in the public eye -- who I could reflect on it with honestly, talk things over with, be myself with, who I knew why we were friends, why he was interested and loved me, why I loved him," Ben told GQ.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have been friends for over 40 years, starting when they connected on the set of "9 to 5" in 1980. Lily says that there they discovered they had "so much in common," despite appearing to be so different. Through the years, the friends have gotten to work together on numerous occasions, most recently on their hit Netflix series "Grace and Frankie." They've also supported each other in their philanthropic efforts, with Lily even getting arrested with Jane at one of her "Fire Drill Fridays" climate rallies outside the U.S. Capitol.

"We're friends because I just love her. I know Jane has my back whenever she can," Lily told the Washington Post.

Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson were introduced by their famous parents when they were just kids and later ended up attending the same school. After graduating high school, they both pursued acting and were cast in "Dr. T and the Women" together in 2000. Since then, they've stayed close with each other's families, with Kate asking Liv to be her son's godmother. The duo also often meet up to get ready for big events together.

“[Kate and I] have this little ritual where we meet at like 2 or 3 o'clock and we drink champagne and do hair and makeup and take pictures [before big events]," Liv said.

Cameron Diaz was an aspiring model when she first met Drew Barrymore while she was working at a coffee house. The duo became instant best friends and eventually ended up working together on their film "Charlie's Angels." From there, the BFFs experienced almost everything in life together, from births to deaths to marriage and divorce. They even lived together at one point! Cameron has gone as far as to call their friendship one of the "great joys of [her] life."

"The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it's real and we go through real stuff with each other. It's not a Hollywood fairytale," Drew shared.

Oprah was friends with Gayle King long before she rose to fame as a talk show host. The duo originally met in the early days of their careers when they were both working at a Baltimore TV station in the '70s. They stuck by each other's side through the ups and downs in life and 40 years of friendship later, they're still as close as ever.