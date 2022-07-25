Britney Spears Accuses Mom Lynne of Planning to Have Her Committed Weeks Before Conservatorship

Instagram

In her latest post attacking her family, the "Toxic" singer alleges Lynne used her beach house, hid coffee from her and even removed pictures of her from the house.

The ongoing and very public feud between Britney Spears and mother Lynne continued on Monday night with the "Toxic" singer lobbing a scathing Instagram post filled with multiple attacks and allegations against her mother.

Perhaps the most shocking, which includes claims that her mother hid coffee from her and removed photos of her from the house, was Britney's allegation that Lynne was planning her conservatorship two weeks before it happened.

It had largely been accepted and assumed that the long conservatorship that controlled Britney's personal and financial life until very recently came about as a result of a personal crisis in the moment, but Britney's new suggestion is that it was orchestrated.

The new bombshell allegations come in response to a public exchange between the pop icon and her mother that played out publicly. Lynne had shared to her own Instagram page alleged screenshots refuting Britney's claims that her text messages to her mother went ignored while she was in a mental health facility.

Britney had shared a text thread she sent from a mental health facility in 2019 to her Instagram and said that she got "no response" from her mother, or her longtime friend Jansen Fitzgerald or lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III. Britney captioned her share, "It's a little different with proof," per TMZ.

She also shared a picture of father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn claiming it was them ignoring Covid-19 mask and social distancing protocols, though sources close to Jamie Lynn told TMZ the photo was 2019. All of these original posts have since been deleted.

Lynne countered Britney's "no response" claim with an Instagram post sharing the same conversation Britney revealed to Jansen where Britney said she felt the facility was trying to kill her with lithium, and it did include a response from Jansen, as well as details of her efforts to address the situation. Lynne appears to have pulled it from Jansen's IG Stories.

In Jansen's share of the thread, she wrote that she shared her "THOUSANDS" of message to the court investigator in 2019 and said that she and Lynne "went to New Orleans and met with an attorney to try and help her because we knew they wouldn't let us near her!"

They also feared Britney's phone was being monitored, so according to Jansen they were "cautious" about what to write to Britney. Jansen claims that after Britney left the facility, her number was blocked on Britney's phone and she has not been able to get hold of her since.

In Lynne's share of Jansen's post, she claims she also has the "whole conversations." She added, "I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you." She concluded her caption with the plea, "Let me come to you! I love you!"

Clearly responding to this post, Britney opened her lengthy new Instagram post on Monday night by asking Lynne publicly, "Yo ma did you also let people know that's one of the only times you text me back ???"

She went on to accuse Lynne of hiding coffee every morning, and said that she only saw pictures of sister Jamie Lynn and niece Maddie. "Every morning I would put a picture of be by you guys," Britney wrote. "And every morning you would put it away before I woke up?"

She further accused her other of using her beach house while she was denied access to her car, and that she was forced into attending three AA meetings a week, "when I hate alcohol ???"

Her biggest claim came a little later, though, when she asked, "Did you tell them two weeks prior to the conservatorship being started it was already planned ???"

Britney claims that Lynne was there, along with a few other people, the night before "they took me away !!!" for a sleepover. She wrote, "I had done nothing wrong and you kept telling me on my couch we need to go to Malibu cause I thin people are coming to get me and I said 'WHY ???'"